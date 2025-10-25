‘Monica Ring a Bell?’: Donald Trump Jr. and Chelsea Clinton’s Online Clash Heats Up as Their Parents’ Notorious Scandals Get Thrown Back Into the Mix

Hillary Clinton‘s attempt to rip into Donald Trump over his glitzy White House makeover didn’t go quite as planned. What started as a quick jab from the former first lady spiraled into a generational showdown after Chelsea Clinton and Donald Trump Jr. jumped into the online chaos, each throwing shade that reignited their families’ biggest scandals.

Clinton fired off a fiery post on X, blasting Trump’s $300 million demolition project. But before the dust could settle, the internet struck back, dragging up the scandal that still haunts her from inside that same building decades ago.

Donald Trump Jr. defends his dad with dig at Chelsea Clinton’s parents after she wrote an Op-ed trashing his dad. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; by CHIP SOMODEVILLA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

‘Did Monica Send Well Wishes?’: Hillary Clinton’s Anniversary Tribute to Bill Stirs Flashbacks of Monica Lewinsky Scandal That Rocked Their Marriage

Sharing an image from the Washington Post showing rubble accumulating as demolition crews stripped the East Wing’s facade, Clinton wrote, “It’s not his house. It’s your house. And he’s destroying it.”

The critique targeted Trump’s ambitious plan to build a $250 million ballroom where the East Wing currently stands, a project that has ignited fierce debate across political lines.

But social media users weren’t having it. After MAGA representative Emily Pierce posted the remark on Instagram, her followers swiftly redirected the conversation toward the Clinton family’s own controversial White House tenure.

It's not his house.



It's your house.



And he's destroying it.

“Your husband had intimate relations in the Oval Office. Prolly should sit this one out,” one user fired back.

Another chimed in with equal force: “Many of the presidents who resided there make changes for the positive unlike what occurred when you lived there.”

The digital pile-on continued after Clinton’s daughter revealed she published an Op-ed about her former home titled, “Trump is wrecking the People’s House.”

“The White House became my home when I was twelve years old. I always understood that it wasn’t my ‘house’; it was The People’s House,” Chelsea continued on X. “The erasure of the East Wing isn’t just about marble or plaster — it’s about President Trump again taking a wrecking ball to our heritage, while targeting our democracy, and the rule-of-law.”

After catching wind of her comments and possibly the article in USA Today, Trump’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., showed no mercy when he responded back, with a jab at Chelsea’s parents.

“Lol, your parents tried stealing furniture and silverware from the White House… and let’s not talk about the intern. Sit this one out.”

The New York Post reported that the Clintons indeed removed $28,000 in furnishings from the White House’s permanent collection, plus hundreds of thousands of dollars in flatware when Bill Clinton left office in 2001.

Daily Mail readers joined the conversation too, with one bluntly writing: “Remember the Clinton that defiled the white house- Monica Lewinsky ring a bell?”

But the Clinton family wasn’t alone, as defenders brought up Trump’s record and history of charges and accusations against him, including cheating on his first wife, Ivana Trump.

Yet Hillary Clinton’s critique inadvertently resurrected painful memories from the 1990s.

Bill Clinton’s relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, which began in 1995 when she was 24 and he was 51, remains one of the most infamous presidential scandals in American history. Their encounters in the Oval Office eventually led to Clinton’s 1998 impeachment trial after physical evidence confirmed the relationship.

Good Sunday morning, welcome to August 17th…

On this date in 1998, President Bill Clinton delivered a TV address to the nation in which he admitted his relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky was “wrong” but denied previously committing perjury.

Clinton and… pic.twitter.com/QnKMqbW5RC — Jeff Carlton (@JeffWCarlton) August 17, 2025

The scandal’s long shadow extends beyond politics into entertainment. But Lewinsky, herself, hasn’t fully recovered or stopped talking about the scandal that often becomes the butt of many jokes, even today.

“I sort of fell in love with D.C. and the White House, and the job, and the environment and then, very unfortunately, I fell in love with my boss, who was married and also the most powerful man in the world,” she shared on her podcast “Reclaiming With Monica Lewinsky in February.

She admitted they both engaged in “an inappropriate relationship that lasted for two years.” After losing her job, she struggled for years to find another while still battling with salacious headlines and reports about her ties to Bill.

Trump has long faced whispers about alleged affairs, from his high-profile scandal with Stormy Daniels to rumored flings with women who once worked around him — including claims about a supposed intern-turned-mistress during his White House years. While nothing’s been proven, the speculation keeps resurfacing online, fueling talk about Trump office relationships, with some comparing his White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to Lewinsky.

Not everyone sided against Hillary Clinton. One commenter defended her position: “She is right & all Trump is going to do is turn The White House into his tacky design of gold and white everything at taxpayers’ cost. He has no idea what class truly is.”

Trump’s renovation plans have already transformed the Oval Office into an opulent space featuring heavy gold-trimmed décor, ornate frames, and even installed a large mirror on the West Wing colonnade where he can catch his reflection upon exiting. The East Wing demolition, which began Tuesday, Oct. 21, will make room for a sprawling 90,000-square-foot ballroom expected to be completed before Trump leaves office in 2029.