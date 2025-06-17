‘Looking Frail and Unsteady’: Video of Bill Clinton ‘Struggling’ to Walk During NYC Outing with Wife Hillary Raises Concern About His Appearance

Father Time is catching up with Bill Clinton. The 42nd president of the United States is not the same spry politician who occupied the Oval Office for two terms — he left the White House in 2001, three years after being impeached in 1998 — and his signature salt and pepper hair is now wiry and white.

Although his charisma and politically charged mind remain sharp, some people cannot help but question whether his health is on the decline. A video of Bill, 78, appearing to struggle with maintaining his gait has raised questions.

Bill Clinton’s frail appearance while struggling to walk in new video raises concern. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

The Democratic figure was recorded as he exited a black Sprinter van in Manhattan with his wife, Hillary Clinton, 77, in early June. Cameras caught Bill grabbing ahold of a building awning to steady himself as he stepped up from the curb onto the sidewalk.

At first, his footing seemed unstable upon the cracked ground, but no one rushed to his aid. Bill’s steps seemed slow as he unhurriedly maneuvered through his security personnel to shake hands and greet people who lined the walkway to see him.

Online, though, all social media users could see was the stark difference in his movements from years past. An X user wrote, “Bill can hardly walk.”

A response read, “I noticed that too! He looks like he’s almost very slightly shaking at some points too. Early stage Parkinson’s?”

A third commenter stated, “I thought that was Joe for a sec.” Joe Biden, 78, was the subject of speculation over his perceived cognitive decline and public stumbles when he attempted to pursue reelection during the 2024 presidential race. He ultimately bowed out and has since revealed a prostate cancer diagnosis.

Bill’s gravest ailment is heart disease. He underwent a quadruple bypass surgery in 2004 and in 2010 he had stents placed in a clogged artery. The same day the alarming video was recorded in NYC, he appeared on “The View” to promote his and author James Patterson’s new book, “The First Gentleman.”

The former president did not experience any missteps, but much like the video revealed, his movements were much slower. On the contrary, Hillary did not appear to lose the pep in her step. The former U.S. Secretary of State pivoted with ease as she looked around at fans and quickly walked over to sign autographs.

“Bill looks good,” said one person in response to Bill’s appearance on “The View.” Another replied, “Does not look terrible but a bit old and frail.”

Bill can hardly walk.

pic.twitter.com/5BQkrvpzLs — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) June 11, 2025

But still some users were not convinced.



“He’s clearly struggling, looking frail and unsteady, but what’s truly surprising is how much more vibrant Hillary seems by comparison…she really is someone who is arrogant, detached, and lacking the compassion,” an X reaction read.

The Clintons have been married since 1975 and together since 1971. They are parents to daughter Chelsea Clinton. Bill is the first president to be born in the Baby Boomer generation and the youngest to serve two full terms.