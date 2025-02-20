‘I Believe I Mattered More Than I Did’: Monica Lewinsky Exposes Bombshell Details About Falling In Love with ‘Married Boss’ Bill Clinton During White House Scandal

Talk show host and former White House intern Monica Lewinsky, now 51, is now rehashing details about her relationship with former President Bill Clinton in her new podcast “Reclaiming With Monica Lewinsky” on Wondery Media. She noted that not only did she fall in love with 42, but she also considered ending her life after the media hounded her and her family shelled out seven figures in legal fees for her.

The first 74-minute episode, which premiered on Feb. 17, offers an intimate look at her journey from White House intern to the center of a presidential scandal that would forever change her life.

In raw and candid admissions, Lewinsky revealed how she became entangled in what she terms an “inappropriate relationship” with the then-most powerful man in the world.

Monica Lewinsky is now recapping details of her relationship with former President Bill Clinton in a scandal that became exposed in the spiraling Whitewater investigation that hung over the Clinton presidency for both terms. (Screenshots: @clintoncenter/Instagram; Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky/YouTube)

“I sort of fell in love with D.C. and the White House, and the job, and the environment and then, very unfortunately, I fell in love with my boss, who was married and also the most powerful man in the world, you know? I think what followed was an inappropriate relationship that lasted for two years,” she confessed in the podcast.

“I think that it was something where there were real emotions involved. I think I believed that there was a future. I think I believed that I mattered a lot more than I did,” Lewinsky continued.

News of the podcast sparked immediate reactions on social media. “You know what, I actually can’t wait to listen to this,” an X user wrote.

Another user commented, “We want to hear about your time in the Oval Office.”

The affair, which began during her internship at the White House in the 1990s and lasted for two years, came to light in 1998, leading to Clinton’s impeachment by the House of Representatives, according to Vanity Fair.

Linda Tripp, a close confidant of Lewinsky’s and a fellow White House employee, secretly recorded conversations with the then-intern upon learning about her physical relationship with the sitting president. Tripp was also responsible for convincing Lewinsky not to dry clean the infamous blue dress soiled with Clinton’s DNA, then informing Whitewater investigation special counsel Kenneth Starr of the garment.

“Linda Tripp was investigated in Maryland for having surreptitiously tape recorded me because it’s illegal. It’s a two- party state in Maryland, so both people have to know that they’re being recorded and give consent, which I clearly did not give consent to being recorded for 20 hours, sounding like an idiot talking about very personal things and essentially setting myself up and others up for 1998,” Lewinsky shared.

Though Clinton was later acquitted and completed his term, the scandal’s aftermath would have lasting consequences for Lewinsky.

“Once what felt like the investigation was over and the impeachment was over, I was now this public person trying to navigate a very new normal — which was anything but,” said Lewinsky.

The financial toll of the scandal was devastating for her family, who had to pay more than $1 million in legal fees. Lewinsky shared how she was forced to participate in an authorized biography to settle these debts.

“There was just a sense of unfairness. I had made mistakes, but it felt like there was one set of rules for most people, and somehow, I had to abide by a different set of rules,” she said.

When Lewinsky shared a podcast clip on Instagram, supporters rallied behind her.

One particularly poignant response read, “I’m curious if you feel differently about ‘the relationship’ now that you are older (and wiser). You have taken a lot of the shame but you really were the prey. Consensual or not…stop protecting this man.”

In one of the most vulnerable revelations, Lewinsky disclosed her struggles with suicidal thoughts following the scandal.

“I came closest to not wanting to be here anymore were in the aftermath because I didn’t realize how much I had lost,” she shared. “When I came to realize how much I had lost, when I came into my anger, when I came into this period of my life where I could not move forward.”

The podcast has sparked diverse reactions across social media platforms.

Through her podcast, Lewinsky plans to continue to shed light on the personal toll of becoming a public figure overnight and the challenges of rebuilding one’s life in the aftermath of a global scandal. Her story serves as a powerful reminder of the human cost behind 90s political headlines and the long journey toward personal redemption.