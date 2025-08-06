‘Couldn’t He Hire Someone to Carry Her?’: Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos’ Double Date with Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti Takes an Awkward Turn as Fans Spot Both Women Struggling to Walk

Newlyweds Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are still basking in their marital bliss away from America. The pair’s wedding ceremony took place in France in June. They have been spotted gallivanting to ritzy hot spots around the Mediterranean Sea ever since.

The socialite, 55, caused a frenzy during a recent double-date outing when she and Bezos, 61, were joined by pals Leonardo DiCaprio, 50, and his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, 27. The jet-setting quartet was spotted off the coast of Ibiza offboarding the Amazon founder’s yacht.

Lauren Sanchez spotted wearing another tight-fitting outfit while vacationing with Jeff Bezos. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

Sánchez wore a cream minidress paired with nude strapless heels, while Bezos wore a white polo with gray pants and white sneakers. “The Titanic” actor and model coordinated in all-black ensembles. Ceretti opted for a tank top and skirt combo with a strapless heel, while DiCaprio paired his look with white sneakers.

At first glance, the ladies’ attire did not demand much attention; however, critics unleashed scathing reactions when they zoomed in on the women’s shoes.

“Stripper heels on a rocky beach. Couldn’t he hire someone to carry her? He can afford it and I’m surprised she doesn’t expect it,” wrote one person when Daily Mail shared dozens of photos of the couples trekking up the rocky beach to their restaurant.

Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted on board of a boat in Ibiza with his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez, Edward Enninful and Natasha Poonawalla (August 3, 2025).



📸 More photos: https://t.co/VF7quncoEB pic.twitter.com/yZi4FwVhK3 — Leonardo DiCaprio Fan (@dicapriofans) August 5, 2025

In several of the images, Sánchez and Ceretti appeared to be cautiously watching their steps, each holding on to their mates to thwart a tumble to the ground.

A second person begged, “For heavens sake, take the shoes off while you walk over the sand. They all look ridiculous, and certainly not oozing glamour.” A third person wrote, “You just couldn’t wear a pair of sensible shoes, could you? You look awkward. All the money in the world.”

A fourth commenter implied that the former journalist chose style over sensibility to appease her husband. That person wrote, “Someone should remind Lauren she doesn’t need to try so hard now. She’s bagged her billionaire so no need to wear towering stilettos on rocky beaches any more.”

Vittoria Ceretti was spotted on board of a yacht in Ibiza with her boyfriend, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez (August 3, 2025).



📸 More photos: https://t.co/cpHGOJhWOv pic.twitter.com/qvOoQJ9GPb — Vittoria Ceretti Files (@vittoriafiles) August 5, 2025

DiCaprio and his Italian girlfriend have been romantically linked to each other since 2023. The lovebirds not only attended Bezos and Sánchez’s wedding, but have also been snapped by paparazzi vacationing with the pair since early August.