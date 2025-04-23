‘He’s Worried That She Could Leave Him’: Leonardo DiCaprio Reportedly In Panic Mode as Vittoria Ceretti Eyes Breakup Weeks After His Midlife Crisis Makeover

Leonardo DiCaprio, 50, may have met his match in girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, 26. The actor and the Italian model have reportedly been dating since August 2023, but new claims from a purported Tinseltown “insider” hint that trouble may be afoot.

The individual alleging to have insight on the couple’s relationship spoke with RadarOnline about the lengths the “Gatsby” star has taken to continue wooing his missus.

Leonardo DiCaprio in fear of losing his relationship with younger woman after new makeover. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

They claim, “He’s trying to shape up and look younger to impress Vittoria,” and that “He’s dyed his hair and eyebrows and even touched up his beard to please her. For the first time, he’s worried that she could leave him, and he’s not ready for it.”

DiCaprio ditched his grays to debut a darker mane when he appeared at CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas. Fans speculated that his revamped appearance was either proof of a midlife crisis or for an upcoming role. His friends, however, reportedly “think he looks a little older with dark hair — though they wouldn’t tell him that to his face.”

Fans have weighed in on the romance, too. “I’m sure she knows there’s an expiration date to their relationship…he doesn’t date women long once they hit 30,” said one person.

A second person remarked, “Leo is a boss. She’s just another on the 20-something carousel. He’s too smart to sign away his wealth for a young POA.”

An insider exclusively told Daily Mail about bae Leonardo DiCaprio’s relationship with Vittoria Ceretti and why he seems more settled than ever before.#LeonardoDiCaprio pic.twitter.com/FjVE9lYm5S — Daily Leo DiCaprio (@dailyleodicapri) March 18, 2025

Moreover, the gossiper alleged that Ceretti’s remarks about how “annoying” it can be to stand in the shadows of a famous “Titanic” superstar have likely been a factor in the relationship.

In March, the runway standout told Vogue France, “Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so’s girlfriend who was so-and-so’s ex. So it’s not nice to think that you can’t love whoever you want, because of the labels people need to stick on you.”

Bearing those comments in mind, the insider shared, “It’s had people wondering if she’s got a foot out the door. Obviously, her words influenced Leo. He has never been dumped in his entire life, and he’s not about to let it happen now…He’s always been the one to choose when a relationship ends.”

Vittoria Ceretti & Leonardo DiCaprio in St. Barts pic.twitter.com/hyMCRFRzrA — Victoria’s Secret Actu (@vsactu) December 30, 2024

Before dating the international beauty, DiCaprio, an eternal bachelor, had romantic ties to Gisele Bündchen, Blake Lively, and Gigi Hadid, to name a few. Ceretti was married to Italian-American DJ Matteo Miller for three years when their divorce was finalized in June 2023.

Despite rumors of she and the Academy Award winner being on track to marriage, there has been no confirmation of an engagement.