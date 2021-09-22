‘I’m Not Crying’: Stephen Curry Surprised Ayesha Curry with Vow Renewal Ceremony with Kids After 10 Years of Marriage

Stephen Curry is showing he can wear many hats. Not only is he a professional basketball player for the NBA’s Golden State Warriors and a co-owner of the production company Unanimous Media, but he’s also romantic.

His wife, Ayesha Curry, revealed on Sept. 21 that after 10 years of marriage, her hubby surprised her with “​​the most beautiful vow renewal ceremony.” She shared three photos from the ceremony with the first being a photo of her, wearing a white embellished dress, and Stephen, in a grey suit, standing across from each other in front of a wedding arch. Underneath the wedding arch stood their eldest daughter Riley, 9, who had the honor of officiating her parents’ vow renewal.

Ayesha Curry shares a glimpse of her vow renewal ceremony with husband Stephen Curry and children Riley, Ryan and Canon. (Photo: @ayeshacurry/Instagram)

But Riley wasn’t the only one who got to be a part of the special moment. The Curry’s other two children, Ryan, 6, and Canon, 3, were also in attendance. Ayesha said that her youngest daughter and son “walked me through the grass of our backyard.” As if planning the event and involving their kids weren’t enough, Ayesha said Stephen took it a step further and “picked out my dress for me and had it waiting 😭.”

Ayesha and Stephen Curry (Photo: @ayeshacurry/instagram)

In the remainder of the caption, Ayesha continued to reflect on the beautiful moment. “It’s everything I’ve always dreamed of but didn’t know could be possible in this way. A moment I will never forget. I love you @stephencurry30.” The second shared photo is a close-up of the love birds. Stephen is looking directly into the camera while his wife looks at him.

The final post was a carousel of photos with the two dancing together and eating. She also had a solo black-and-white photo with her lying back on a bed in the dress her husband bought her. One fan reacted to the lovely photos saying, “So EPIC!!!!! He is such a sweetheart!!! Xoxo” Another said, “That’s too sweet. He understands how to be a mate and a husband.. you never stop surprising, dating and loving on your mate/spouse!!! ❤️ 📝.” A third said, “I’m not crying at all! 😭😭😭😭😭”

Ayesha Curry shows off beautiful dress. (Photo: @ayeshacurry/instagram)

Ayesha and Stephen’s love story began when they were teenagers attending a church event for the youth in North Carolina. They were friends first, then dated years later. Eventually, as they got older and began pursuing careers, they lost touch. However, they reconnected in Los Angeles when Stephen was in town for the ESPY Awards and Ayesha was there for her acting career. After giving him the runaround, the two finally dated in 2008 and by July 2011 they were married.