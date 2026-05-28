‘Did He Fall?’: Trump’s Cabinet Meeting Derails Into Chaos After Viewers Notice Strange ‘Bump’ Under His Eye in New Photos

President Donald Trump has never exactly been known for staying quiet.

For critics, the 79-year-old belongs on the Mount Rushmore of presidential controversy right alongside Richard Nixon and George W. Bush.

President Donald Trump’s escalation of the conflict in Iran has Pete Hegseth backed into a corner making new rules to get people to enlist. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

At this point, critics joke Trump has spent so many years attacking everybody in sight that he probably would not even know where the backlash was coming from if someone finally pushed back.

The former reality TV star has also been known to tell a few tall tales, but it’s a new close-up of the POTUS that has folks wondering about his marriage to Melania Trump.

Trump held a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Wednesday, and a close-up has people distracted by whatever appears to be happening to his face.

The picture showed the president with dark circles under his eyes, which led to people questioning how he got them.

“What’s up with this large welt under Trump’s eye?” one Threads user asked.

Eagle-eyed online investigators zoomed in to discover a large bugle under Trump’s eyes. The look could be tiredness or something else.

The comments shift from concern to jokes as many pointed out his “his bags have bags” under his eyes.

“Someone finally punched him in the f—king face?” one person asked.

Another person suspected, “Wife must have slapped him for ‘the incident’ yesterday by the column.” A third person noted, “It’s where Melania punched him.”

The moment reminded internet critics of a rare moment at the White House.

Cameras caught him silently staring at the exterior for nearly six minutes while walking around. His body language gave the impression that he was scolding Secret Service agents who hovered nearby.

Trump inspects one of the columns upon returning to the White House. It’s reported that he’s considering replacing those as well. pic.twitter.com/mBnRtzxtNY — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) May 25, 2026

Another user replied, “His face is full of secrets,” while one user joked, “His eye bags are slipping.”

The image quickly sent critics into theory mode. Some joked Trump has spent so many years insulting people that nobody would even know where the backlash came from if someone finally snapped.

Jabs at former presidents, Popes, Jimmy Kimmel, judges, reporters, and “Dumbocrats” are not off limits to Trump; so there is no shortage of people who might want to take a swipe at him.

Still others blamed his health.

“He has retention fluid issues.”

“Fluid is pooling under his eyes. A sure sign that the person is in perfect health.”

“Did he fall?”

”Trump fell down. Clear bump under his eye.”

This comes one day after Trump returned to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for what the White House described as routine dental and medical evaluations.

After the appointment, Trump quickly shared an update on social media, claiming doctors found no issues during the checkup.

“Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY,” Trump wrote.

“Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff,” he added.