‘We All Knew He Was Going to Throw a Tantrum’: ‘South Park’ Slams Donald Trump and Karoline Leavitt in Brutal Episode as White House Scrambles to Respond

“South Park’s Trey Parker and Matt Stone did not hold back when making fun of President Donald Trump in the season 27 premiere of the long-running show.

The animated series is known for parodying political figures of both parties, but the latest episode titled “Sermon on the ‘Mount” put a laser focus on the current Trump administration.

A cartoon version of the Republican politician was depicted in bed with Satan. Plus, an AI-created Trump was shown clothes-less in the desert in a fake public service announcement.

Trump’s Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, 27, was also targeted by the “South Park” makers as a caricature of her was featured in scenes with her boss.

White House issues statement after President Donald Trump and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt were ruthlessly mocked in recent “South Park” episode. (Photo: Karolineleavitt/Instagram)

One scene shows Trump at his desk when Leavitt knocks on his door to inform him that the Prime Minister of Canada was there to see him about the tarriffs on his country.

“What are you some kind of dictator?” said the Prime Minister of Canada.

Other scenes include Trump upset with obnoxious paintings of himself and hosting a party at the White House, where women wore bathing suits of the American flag with Trump’s name on them.

Leavitt returned later to inform him, “Mr. President, a lot of your supporters are turning against you,” claiming, “They’re really riled up.” She then handed him a phone to speak to the leader of an unruly group of protesters seeking to meet with him about changes within the education system and religion.

“All the people here in South Park want some goddamn answers,” said the leader, to which, Trump replied, “Alright then, I’m going to sue your whole town! You got that? [for] Five billion dollars,” before hanging up the phone.

Clips of “South Park” mocking Trump and his administration spread across the internet after the episode aired on July 23. The comedic jabs against the MAGA leader were so viral that the White House responded.

White House Assistant Press Secretary Taylor Rogers called out liberals in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter while also implying “South Park” is struggling to make ends meet.

“The Left’s hypocrisy truly has no end — for years, they have come after ‘South Park’ for what they labeled as [offensive] content, but suddenly they are praising the show,” Rogers stated.

He continued, “Just like the creators of ‘South Park,’ the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows.”

I think Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was featured in last night's episode of South Park , created by Matt Stone and Trey Parker pic.twitter.com/IT16XwHEcE — Burnouts3 (@Burnouts3s3) July 24, 2025

“This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention,” the Trump spokesperson added.

While Rogers claimed “South Park” is failing to maintain an audience, Newsweek reported that Parker, 55, and Stone, 54, secured a $1.5 billion streaming deal with Paramount.

That agreement was apparently reached one day before the Trump-skewering “Sermon on the ‘Mount” episode aired on the Paramount-owned Comedy Central network.

In addition, Paramount has been under fire in recent days for canceling “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in the wake of Colbert’s constant criticism of Trump.

Paramount claimed the corporation was ending the late-night talk show because of monetary reasons, but a pending $8 billion merger with Skydance Media has raised eyebrows.

Critics suggested the “Late Show” cancellation was actually an effort to please Trump so his administration’s Federal Communications Commission could approve the Paramount-Skydance merger.

Many “South Park” viewers believe this episode was Parker and Stone’s way of defending Colbert and purposely putting Paramount in a difficult position with Trump.

People had a lot to say about Trump, 79, getting roasted on the unfiltered comedy show with social media users voicing their thoughts about the episode and the response from the president’s team.

I give it 15 more minutes before Trump is demanding the cancellation of South Park lmfao pic.twitter.com/qhGCCsx4b1 — mk (@HEYitsMK) July 24, 2025

One X user tweeted, “I give it 15 more minutes before Trump is demanding the cancellation of ‘South Park,’ lmfao.”

“That cartoon picks on everyone and has from the very beginning, he’s not special,” an Instagram follower on The Jasmine Brand page commented.

Another fan wrote, “Must be relevant they just signed a billion dollar contract with Paramount. You madddddd.” A third joked, “I bet Trump’s face is extra orange.”

“We all knew he was going to throw a tantrum,” someone on the TMZ Instagram page wrote.

In contrast, a Trump defender argued, “Big ‘South Park’ fan from the beginning but this Trump hate is not funny (sorry guys). [You’re] just one dimensional now.”

Parker and Stone were asked about the furor surrounding their latest takedown of a powerful politician and whether they have been following the controversy it spawned.

“We’re terribly sorry,” Parker sarcastically told the crowd at his San Diego Comic-Con panel on July 24. According to Deadline, the “South Park” masterminds also revealed they finished the Trump episode in three days.

Comedy Central debuted “South Park” on August 13, 1997. More than 300 episodes have been broadcast on the cable channel. The theatrical film “South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut” came out in June 1999.

Throughout the program’s 28-year run on television, “South Park” has ridiculed other American political figures like former Democratic President Bill Clinton, former Republican President George W. Bush, and former Democratic President Barack Obama.