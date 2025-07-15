‘I Do Not See Bettina Lasting Out the Year’: Donald Trump Jr. and New Girlfriend Pack on the PDA In New Photos, Fans Are Convinced He’s Trying Upstage His Ex Wife’s New Boyfriend Tiger Woods

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson have no problem showing public displays of affection.

The Palm Beach socialite and the oldest son of President Donald Trump locked lips in front of photographers while on their way to the FIFA Club World Cup final in New Jersey on July 13.

Donald Trump Jr. warned about his new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson. (Photos: @donaldtrumpjr /Instagram; @bettina_anderson/Instagram)



Don Jr., 47, and Bettina, 38, were caught kissing at Teterboro Airport. According to Page Six, the couple embraced PDA while waiting for President Trump and first lady Melania Trump to arrive at the site.

The romance between Don and Bettina reportedly began in 2024 after his failed engagement to former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Before his seven-year relationship with Guilfoyle from 2018 to 2024, Don married Vanessa Trump in 2005. The parents of five children officially ended their marriage in 2019.

Vanessa, 47, is currently dating professional golf legend Tiger Woods, 49. In March 2025, Woods confirmed he is the boyfriend of the president’s former daughter-in-law.

“Love is in the air, and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time, we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts,” Woods wrote about Vanessa on Instagram.

To further complicate the personal connections of the Trump family, Woods is a high-profile supporter of the Republican politician. The elder Donald also presented Tiger with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019 during his first administration.

After getting inaugurated for a second non-consecutive term in January 2025, Trump invited Woods to the White House in February for a meeting, just weeks before the golfer’s social media hard launch with Lara.

Don’s decision to move on from Lara and Kimberly to Bettina sparked a lot of feedback online. In particular, images of the pair smooching and walking hand-in-hand on the Teterboro Airport tarmac led to Page Six readers mentioning Tiger.

Donald Trump Jr. and girlfriend Bettina Anderson can’t resist excessive PDA before President Trump’s arrival https://t.co/jpSuaRpZw3 pic.twitter.com/Q3LrTpY4lj — Page Six (@PageSix) July 13, 2025

“PDA was planned to show Don’s ex Vanessa that he is more desirable than Tiger Woods,” read one comment. A similar response stated, “Vanessa and Tiger are winning! Notice how discreet and chill they are in comparison.”

A third commenter downplayed the romantic chemistry between Don and his new lady-friend by writing, “He honestly doesn’t look like he’s reciprocating the affection. It looks like she’s way more into him than he is into her.”

Don also got some support in the comment section. For instance, one of his fans expressed, “Really classy, sophisticated, chic, good-looking couple. Bettina gives Jr. an uplift and the dignity he needs.”

On the other hand, one person posted, “I do not see Bettina lasting out the year. Donnie surely will trade her in for a younger model.” Another critic proclaimed, “The only thing attractive about Don Jr. is his Daddy’s power and money.”

President Trump’s first wife, Ivana Trump, gave birth to Don Jr. in December 1977. Ivana was also the mother of a daughter, Ivanka Trump, and a second son, Eric Trump, with the MAGA leader.

Don first met Vanessa in 2003 before tying the knot with the former model two years later. During their marriage, the couple had five children: Kai, 18, Donald III, 16, Tristan, 13, Spencer, 12, and Chloe, 11.

Kai has a common interest with her mother’s new beau. Like Woods, the teenager is a competitive golfer. The upcoming high school senior also built a following as a social media influencer.

Don’s present partner, Bettina, was born in December 1986 to entrepreneur Harry Loy Anderson Jr. and philanthropist Inger Anderson. The Columbia University graduate has worked as a model, and she founded The Paradise Fund nonprofit organization.