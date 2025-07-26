‘What the Actual F…’: Coldplay Frontman’s Ex Gwyneth Paltrow Becomes Face of Company Rocked by Kiss Cam Cheating Scandal, Fans Can’t Believe the Twist

‘

Gwyneth Paltrow has stepped into an unexpected role as the “temporary spokesperson” for tech company Astronomer, delivering a tongue-in-cheek response to one of the most viral corporate scandals of the year.

The Academy Award-winning actress appears in a cleverly crafted video that addresses the fallout from a Coldplay concert incident that cost two executives their jobs, creating an ironic twist that her ex-husband Chris Martin was inadvertently at the center of the controversy, New York Post reports.

The drama began during Coldplay’s July 16 performance at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, when frontman Martin highlighted what he assumed was a loving couple during the band’s signature “Jumbotron Song” segment.

🚨 COLDPLAY FRONTMAN EXPOSES TECH CEO’S AFFAIR – BY ACCIDENT



Chris Martin just blew up a corporate scandal mid-concert, exposing Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s alleged affair with his HR chief, Kristin Cabot. pic.twitter.com/cb6J2oNYFY — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) July 17, 2025

The camera captured Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot in an intimate embrace, swaying to the music in the front row of the mezzanine section. However, their romantic moment quickly transformed into panic when they realized they were being broadcast to thousands of stadium attendees and eventually millions online.

The pair’s mortified reaction became internet legend as Cabot immediately covered her face while Byron ducked completely out of camera view. Martin, unaware of the brewing scandal, quipped to the crowd, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.”

The comment proved prophetic, as both executives are married to other people, turning what should have been a private moment into a corporate crisis that would ultimately cost them their jobs.

In response to the viral fiasco, Astronomer’s marketing team orchestrated a brilliant damage control strategy by enlisting Paltrow, who was married to Martin for 13 years before their famous “conscious uncoupling” in 2014.

Astronomer uploads new video with Gwyneth Paltrow, ex-wife of Coldplay’s Chris Martin, answering questions as a temporary spokesperson.



pic.twitter.com/gELL9rOcmO — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 26, 2025

The nearly minute-long video posted on the company’s LinkedIn showcases Paltrow as she addresses the most commonly asked questions about the scandal with characteristic wit and deflection.

“I’ve been hired on a very temporary basis to speak on behalf of the 300-plus employees at Astronomer,” Paltrow explains in the video.

Adding, “Astronomer has gotten a lot of questions over the last few days and they wanted me to answer the most common ones.”

When questions like “OMG! What the actual f” flash across the screen, the actress smoothly pivots to promoting the New York-based firm as the “best place to run apache airflow.”

The resignation fallout was swift and decisive.

Byron, who had served as CEO since 2023, stepped down on July 19, just three days after the incident. He is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, and the couple shares two children. Cabot resigned on July 24 amid the apparent damage to her marriage to Andrew Cabot, CEO of Privateer Rum and member of one of Boston’s most prestigious families. The Cabot family represents old Boston aristocracy with roots stretching back ten generations, making the scandal particularly embarrassing for the Boston Brahmin elite.

The New York Post’s readers responded to Paltrow’s involvement and comments have been decidedly mixed.

“The original mean girl pokes fun ok but what about all The kids involved,” one person wrote, while another declared, “Paltrow’s stock just rose with me.”

Critics were less forgiving, with one user commenting, “Hiring Miss Stinky Candle is their solution?!!? You have to be insane to do business with such a clueless childish bunch of clowns.”

Another added, “Desperate for attention Paltrow. Shame on you.”

Interestingly, Paltrow’s involvement comes as other celebrities have been making headlines for their intimate wellness ventures.

One other reader referenced this trend, writing, “At least she doesn’t try to sell her feminine merchandise to the public in this video. Next step, everyone in the end will join OF.”

Christina Aguilera recently launched Playground, an intimacy wellness brand offering personal care products and lubricants, while Halle Berry has been promoting her Let’s Spin Intimacy Gel.

The irony of the situation isn’t lost on observers. Paltrow, who has built a reputation for ending relationships away from scandal through her “conscious uncoupling” philosophy, has now aligned herself with a company making headlines for exactly the opposite reason.

Co-founder Pete DeJoy, who stepped in as interim CEO, attempted to find a silver lining, noting that while the spotlight has been “unusual and surreal,” Astronomer is now a household name.

For a company that Fortune says raised $93 million in May, the challenge now lies in rebuilding its leadership while moving beyond a scandal that transformed it from a niche data management firm into an unlikely internet sensation.