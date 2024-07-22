‘How Did She Lose So Much Weight???’: Christina Aguilera Accused of Using Weight Loss Drugs and Photoshopping Her Images

Christina Aguilera has her millions of social media followers feeling a wave of nostalgia with one of her latest posts, reminiscent of the early 2000s TRL days.

The pop star, known for her powerhouse vocals and iconic style, was a defining figure for millennials, much like Ariana Grande is for Gen Z. Over the years, Aguilera stepped back from the spotlight to focus on her family, embracing her 40s with confidence and a few extra pounds.

Christina Aguilera accused of using weight loss drugs and altering her images online. (AP Photo /Abdeljalil Bounhar, File)

Now, decades after her debut, the “Loving Me” singer is gearing up for a comeback. She’s flaunting not only her vocal prowess and new ventures but also a noticeably slimmer figure.

Aguilera recently took to Instagram to promote her new sexual wellness brand, Playground, which offers personal care products, lubricants, and intimacy oils.

The platinum blonde shared three photos. Two featured her playfully posing with a pink lip-shaped phone on a plush red chair. She is seen acting like she is chatting on the phone to promote the Pillow Talk product.

The majority of fans zoomed in on the second image. In simple jeans and a pink spaghetti-strapped tank top with lace, Aguilera’s slender frame left fans in awe, sparking speculation about her transformation.

Whether it’s due to weight loss or a touch of Photoshop, many of her 9.6 million fans were stunned by how petite she looked.

“Are we in the year 2000 again???” one person asked.

Another fan joked, “The Curious Case of Xtina Button.”

Singer and Co-Founder of Playground Wellness Products, Christina Aguilera, promotes her line of pleasure lubricants and intimacy oils. (Photos: xtina/Instagram)

Some probed more, “Omg, how did she lose much weight???”

Over 60 people weighed in on that one question with a ton of suggestions.

A few people suggested she might have been using drugs to achieve the look, after 2023 presented an onslaught of rumors that celebrities are using weight loss aids to slim down.

“Hahah right! Starts with an O ends with zempic!” one troll wrote, referencing the drug created for people fighting diabetes.

Someone else said Aguilera might have lost weight from using Adderall, which is a medication commonly prescribed for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.

There is no evidence that she has used either one.

Others pointed to various interviews where the mother of two attributed the weight loss to hard work and personal wellness.

“Diet and exercise,” one person said. Another said, “She does a little yoga but she always hated doing exercise.”

One fan looked at the creative direction and said it was all smoke and mirrors, “Photoshopped…a lot.”

This is not the first time in the last few weeks that people have wondered about her drastic weight loss, with some even accusing her of having plastic surgery. Earlier this month, she posted a video of herself in a nude latex bodysuit with white thigh-high boots that had the fans all buzzing about her looking almost exactly as she did almost 25 years ago.

Some fans didn’t care about the lube or her size, and simply asked about the new music she has been promising fans.

The multi-Grammy-winning artist and songwriter has sold over 75 million records and was named one of Rolling Stone’s 100 greatest singers of all time.

Christina Aguilera's DIRRTY is the MOST best video of the 2000s she came with something original assless chaps caused the most controversy and easily the best song and video of Xtina's era of music!!!!! 😘 https://t.co/lTYaFmV68n pic.twitter.com/rYqdkzX2Rw — CHRISTINA AGUILERA FAN 👑 (@queen_xtina_) June 21, 2023

While Aguilera is a cemented pop star, she has also crossed over into the R&B/hip-hop world on Billboard with several hit songs: “Genie in a Bottle” (No. 5), “What a Girl Wants” (No. 19), “Come On Over Baby (All I Want Is You)” (No. 15), and “Ain’t No Other Man” (No. 40) all landing on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

“Lady Marmalade,” featuring Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mýa, and Pink, recorded for the soundtrack of the 2001 film “Moulin Rouge!” peaked at No. 3.

Despite her success as a vocalist in the genre, Forbes did not include her in its recent top 25 R&B singers of all time list.