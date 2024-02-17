Eight Black Artists Jennifer Lopez Has to Thank for Carrying Her Career

Jennifer Lopez is back with a new album, “This Is Me…Now,” her first full-length solo project since 2014’s “A.K.A.” With it comes renewed interest in critics examining how the singer built her music empire off of the talent of Black artists.

Ahead of its Feb. 16 release, Lopez hinted that her ninth studio album may be her last. “The truth is, I don’t even know if I’ll ever make another album after this. It’s such the kind of quintessential kind of Jennifer Lopez J.Lo project, and I really feel very fulfilled … that’s what I’m thinking—this might be my last album ever,” she told “Entertainment Tonight.”

Jennifer Lopez’s musical success continues to be criticized for her use of other artists’ vocals on her songs. (Photo: @jlo/Instagram)

The revelation and new release came after being dragged for years for her singing abilities, or lack thereof, depending on the review. More recently, when actress Ayo Edebiri’s comments about the entertainer’s career being “one long scam” resurfaced, discourse about Lopez’s lack of acknowledging Black singers who provide huge vocal assists on her biggest records did too.

“She thinks she’s on multiple tracks, but it’s not her. I think she thinks that she’s still good even though, like, she’s not singing for most of these songs,” the Emmy Award winner said in a 2020 episode of the “Scam Goddess” podcast.

“A lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like, ‘J.Lo didn’t have time to make it to the studio,’ like, J.Lo was busy. It’s like, ‘Doing what?’ Not singing, obviously,” said “The Bear” star. She would later apologize when they both appeared on “Saturday Night Live.”

In recent years, the “Hustlers” star has been the subject of accusations that she has a history of riding the wave of success with vocals from singer-songwriters such as Ashanti, Christina Milian, and many others.

Here’s a look back at the “ghost singers” who helped Lopez “Get Right”:

Shawnyette Harrell — “If You Had My Love” 1999

Lopez splashed onto the music scene at the turn of the millennium with her debut single, “If You Had My Love.” She has background singer Shawnyette Harrell to thank for adding chart-topping vocals to the record.

Mariah Carey—“I’m Real” x “Loverboy” Controversy 2001

Lopez’s Billboard music charts hit is rooted in a bit of lovers’ scandal that fueled Mariah Carey’s disdain for the entertainer. Care’s ex-husband and Sony Music Entertainment head Tommy Mottola reportedly snuffed out her record “Loverboy,” which features a sample from Yellow Magic Orchestra’s “Firecracker.”

However, that same sample was given to Lopez a month after Carey signed for it. Carey ended up changing the song’s sample to Cameo’s “Candy” and Mottola used the “Firecracker” sample for the “J.Lo” track “I’m Real.”

Mottola is alleged to have ordered producer Cory Rooney to make a similar record using the same sample.

Christina Milian — “Play” 2001

Before she gained notoriety for her own singing and acting career, Afro-Cuban-American singer Christina Milian was making a name for herself as a songwriter and the voice behind Disney’s “Kim Possible” theme song. But she is also a huge contributor to Lopez’s record “Play.” Milian sang the chorus and helped pen the track; she is credited for both. Similarly to Ashanti, she wanted the song for herself, but Tommy Mottola gave the record to his bigger star.

“It’s no different than Michael Jackson having background singers on songs or Britney Spears. This is what music is made of. You want a blend of voices. It makes songs better, to me,” Milian told “Entertainment Weekly,” shutting doing rumors of a feud.

Canela Cox—“Love Don’t Cost a Thing” 2001

Then-up-and-coming R&B singer Canela Cox’s credits were lost in the fray when she provided background vocals heard on Lopez’s big breakup hit, “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.” Though multiple writers and producers are listed in the song credits, Cox is noticeably missing. However, an alternate Sean “Diddy” Combs remix reveals her influence on the track.

Ashanti—”I’m Real (Murder Remix)” and “Ain’t It Funny (Remix)” 2001

Ashanti went years not being publicly recognized for contributing to two of Jennifer Lopez’s popular hit records. (Photos: @ashanti/Instagram, @jlo/Instagram)

In 2022, Ashanti revealed that her vocal contributions to Lopez’s 2021 massive hit “I’m Real (Murder Remix)” and songwriting on “Ain’t It Funny (Remix),” both featuring Ja Rule, went largely unrecognized for two decades.

“I demoed the record for her before I was signed to Murder Inc., and they kept my hook and some of the backgrounds and ad libs and stuff like that. It was bittersweet because I was really excited that it was J. Lo, but I was so mad at Irv. ‘You know that I wanted that record!’: she recalled in a Blogxilla interview. “I was so mad, but I was happy at the same time because it was J. Lo.”

Two years ago, Ashanti acknowledged her frustrations with the “smoke and mirrors” in the music industry. “It’s weird because obviously you get frustrated for not getting credit or not being properly labeled, but then that turns into something you get admired for,” she told Metro UK.

Natasha Ramos — “Jenny From the Block” 2002

Singer-songwriter Natasha Ramos is prominently heard singing the chorus for “Jenny From the Block,” and as a result, she is credited as a background singer for the hit song.

“I just want to clarify something. JLo did indeed go in to the studio and lay down some BGV’s over mine. So I wouldn’t say she’s so much “Lip syncing”, however, the backgrounds are predominantly me, some ad libs (and laughs) as well,” Ramos tweeted in 2019.

Brandy — “Ryde or Die” 2005

Brandy Norwood, also known as the “Vocal Bible,” co-wrote and recorded “Ryde or Die” in 2004 for her own project that was ultimately shelved. Lopez was then given the same track, which she re-recorded, leaving the “Moesha” star as background vocals.

Y’Anna Crawley — “Get Right” 2005

Three years ago, in 2021, music fans learned that Y’anna Crawley was the vocalist behind some of the chorus of “Get Right.” In fact, she sang the catchy, high-pitched part of the record that most remember.

Crawley revealed that she received her first “big check” from her performance on the song. She nabbed background vocal credits, where superstar Usher and others are listed as songwriters.

Usher was originally given the record by producer Rich Harrison, who also produced his song “Ride.” A report from MTV revealed that Lopez got the song after it was scrapped from his “Confessions” album and given to her by Harrison. Parts of the bridge and instrumental from Usher’s version were used in Lopez’s record.