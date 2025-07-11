‘Why Isn’t She Dressed Like a First Lady?’: Melania Trump Leaves Fans Stunned by Her Casual Outfit In New Video of Her with President Donald Trump

When President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump left the White House on Friday morning, all eyes were on the couple as they prepared to travel to Texas to witness firsthand the devastating aftermath of catastrophic flooding that has rocked central Texas.

But while the mission was important and highly anticipated by many, it was Melania’s unexpected fashion choice that quickly became the talk of social media.

Melania Trump’s casual Converse sneakers and olive green outfit for a Texas flood relief trip sparked social media debate about appropriate first lady attire. (Photos by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The former model, typically known for her polished, high-fashion aesthetic, made a striking departure from her usual formal attire.

Instead of Melania’s signature designer clothes, she opted for an olive-green pants ensemble paired with matching Converse sneakers and a tan jacket, despite the sweltering Texas heat awaiting them.

Full video of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump departing the White House earlier this morning.



They are heading to Kerrville, Texas where they will tour and assess the damages caused by the recent flooding.

The casual look was a far cry from the carefully curated dresses and women’s suits that have defined her public appearances throughout her husband’s political career.

“Why isn’t she dressed like a First Lady?” questioned one X user, expressing disapproval of what they perceived as inappropriately casual dress for such a significant official visit.

More on social media erupted with mixed reactions, and supporters were quick to praise her relatable choice.

“Is she wearing Chuck’s? Very cool!” wrote one enthusiastic observer, while another chimed in with “Love Melania’s entire outfit especially the shoes!!”

Melania Trump rocking olive green Chucks

The sneakers, in particular, seemed to resonate with those who appreciated seeing a more accessible side of the typically reserved first lady.

However, the casual ensemble also triggered memories of a controversial moment from Trump’s first administration.

Some social media users couldn’t help but reference the infamous jacket she wore to an immigrant child detention center in 2018, with one person writing, “I wonder if she’s taking her ‘I really don’t care, do you?’ coat?”

Melania Trump is still wearing the "I Really Don't Care" jacket after returning from her trip to the border

Others drew comparisons to former Vice President Kamala Harris, with one person noting “Copy Kamala,” referencing how the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee often mixed sneakers with business suits during her time in the White House.

Beyond the fashion commentary, some observers focused on the couple’s body language and interactions, with one person writing, “She wants no part of him,” leaning into the narrative that there is tension between the first couple.

This criticism echoed recent social media speculation following their appearance during the nation’s 249th Fourth of July celebration, where Trump’s attempt to give her kisses seemed to generate mixed reactions from both crowds and online observers.

Trump gets Melania kiss on 2nd try for 4th of July fireworks

'4 more years'?



'4 more years'? pic.twitter.com/9X6thEE1PK — RT (@RT_com) July 5, 2025

People also made a fuss over her placing her hand on the president’s chest in one photograph from the day. Many online said that the Slovenian native didn’t like standing so close to her husband and was pushing him away from her.

The Texas visit comes in response to one of the most devastating natural disasters in recent memory. The Guadalupe River rose an unprecedented 26 feet in just 45 minutes on the morning of July Fourth, creating flash flooding that has claimed the lives of at least 121 people across Central Texas. Among the victims were 27 campers and counselors from Camp Mystic, a nearly century-old Christian summer camp for girls, adding a particularly heartbreaking dimension to the tragedy.

According to ABC News, more than 170 people remain missing in Kerr County, with over 2,100 responders from local, state, and federal agencies working tirelessly in search and rescue operations. The scope of the disaster prompted Trump to approve a major disaster declaration earlier in the week, mobilizing federal resources to assist in relief efforts.

Accompanied by Republican Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, the presidential couple’s mission included meeting with first responders, local officials, and affected families. Trump characterized the flooding as a “hundred-year catastrophe,” emphasizing the unprecedented nature of the disaster while maintaining his support for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott throughout the crisis response.

The president’s approach to this disaster has notably differed from his handling of other recent catastrophes, such as the California wildfires, where he was more critical of local Democratic leadership. The contrast reflects the political dynamics at play, as the hardest-hit areas of central Texas, including Kerr County, are strongholds of Republican support that voted for Trump in the 2024 election.

As the first couple continues their relief mission, the sneaker controversy serves as a reminder of how, even in moments of national tragedy, Melania remains under intense scrutiny for her every choice, from how she treats her husband to personal style.