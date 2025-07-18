‘Did You Get the Ring In Pandora?’: Jeff Bezos Roasted for Swapping Lauren Sánchez’s Ring Before the Wedding As Experts Say the First One Was Better

Did Lauren Sánchez’s lavish wedding to Jeff Bezos come at the expense of her ring?

The Amazon founder, 61, recently tied the knot with Sánchez, 55, two years after proposing aboard his $500 million yacht, Koru, in 2023. The 30-carat pink diamond he presented to his bride-to-be was supposedly valued between $3 million and $5 million.

According to the Daily Mail, Sánchez upgraded her engagement ring before walking down the aisle in Venice on June 27, 2025. Her new version reportedly cost $1.5 million to $5 million.

However, jewelry designer Deena Bassam spoke out about the possible issues the former media personality could face with the latest design.

Bassam posted pictures of Sánchez’s ring on her TikTok page with a direct shot at the person who crafted the piece. She had the sound of a gospel choir singing “What the hell?” playing in the background.

“We don’t know how Lauren Sánchez’s jeweler can sleep at night,” Bassam wrote over the photos, adding, “A band that thin with a [diamond] that size… It’s an accident waiting to happen.”

I'm scared. But rest assured, I will always steer you in the right direction. Part of being a designer is making sure your ring fits all facets of your life! Your ring should not only fit your aesthetic preferences but also suite your lifestyle! #laurensanchez #jewelrydesign #30ctdiamond #engagementring #largediamond #foryoupage

Bassam’s take received some pushback from another insider in her field. The Daily Mail spoke to Haus of Brilliance jewelry founder Monil Kothari to get his take, and he denied that Sánchez’s ring was “poor craftsmanship.”

Kothari actually praised the design and insisted the platinum band is “strong, durable, and built to last.” The Luxcom owner added, “My hot take? It’s a gorgeous stone, a beautiful ring, and there’s way too much haterade online.”

Despite Kothari calling out the social media hate being spewed at Sánchez, people on the internet continued to weigh in on the topic about what Sánchez is presently rocking on her hand.

“Jeff lad did you get the ring in Pandora?” one Daily Mail reader commented. A second wrote, “That ring is awful. Subtle as a brick.”

Another person joked, “Looks cheap, he probably got it on Amazon.” One harsh comment read, “It’s over the top and vulgar like its owner. It’s not like she is going to ruin it doing the dishes, though, is it?”

In contrast, a Sánchez fan expressed, “Incredible ring, I like seeing it, though I can’t imagine wearing it. I’m sure she has plenty of them.”

“She is going Bezos will be flat out broke before 2028!!” one commenter pointed out. Bezos currently has an estimated net worth of $237 billion, making him one of the five richest billionaires on the planet.

With a nine-figure fortune, Bezos had no problem splurging on his three-day wedding to Sánchez. Rumors claimed the couple spent at least $10 million on the star-studded nuptials in Italy.

Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ivanka Trump, Eva Longoria, Katy Perry, and Orlando Bloom were among the 200 guests who traveled to Venice to witness Jeff and Lauren tie the knot.

This is the second marriage for Bezos. The technology businessman was previously married to MacKenzie Scott from 1993 to 2019. They have four children together. Bezos allegedly began his relationship with Sánchez before divorcing Scott, though they have denied having an extramarital affair.

Sánchez was married to Endeavor talent agency executive Patrick Whitesell from 2005 to 2019. She has a son and a daughter with Whitesell. “The Fly Who Flew to Space” children’s book author also has a son with former NFL player Tony Gonzalez.