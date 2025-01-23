Michelle Obama Flooded with Support After Sharing First Post Since Not Appearing Alongside Husband Barack at Donald Trump’s Inauguration and Jimmy Carter’s Funeral

Forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama’s absence on Inauguration Day earlier this week sparked widespread conversation on social media.

She was the only living former first lady who did not attend President Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony. Meanwhile, her husband and former President Barack Obama was in attendance along with Bill and Hillary Clinton and Joe and Jill Biden.

Given her previous statements about the new president, Michelle’s decision to skip Trump’s inauguration came as little surprise to many.

Former Michelle Obama shared that she did community service instead of occupying her husband to Donald Trump’s inauguration. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Rather than participate in the day’s ceremonial events, she chose to align her time with a different focus: Honoring a true civil rights leader on the National Day of Service, established to celebrate this great American’s life’s legacy.

The inauguration fell on Jan. 20, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, marking only the third time in history that a president has been sworn in on this federal holiday.

She took to her Instagram to share what she was doing — signaling that she is prioritizing helping others over national traditions that would require her to pretend to be cordial in public with the 47th head of state.

Michelle shared a “When We All Vote” meme featuring the quote, “The time is always right to do what is right,” along with a heartfelt message about civic engagement.

“Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy of service always inspires me,” she wrote on Instagram. “This #MLKDay, I hope you’ll join me and @WhenWeAllVote in honoring Dr. King’s life and legacy by getting involved in your community. Whether you’re mentoring students at your local school or volunteering for a cause that matters to you, it all helps make a difference. Tell me how you’re giving back today in the comments.”

Support flooded in from her followers, noting that she “showed volumes of strength” in her absence.

“I’m with her!!” one enthusiastic supporter wrote, while another declared, “So proud of you for not participating in that revolting mess of a show today Michelle You and Barack are my forever Pres and 1st Lady.”

A third said, “Sometimes you have stand on principle [and] not be a yes [man] just to make folks comfortable.”

Another critic said, “Where were trump and Melania in 2021????? Enough said!!” referring to Donald and Melania Trump skipping the 2021 presidential inauguration when former President Biden was sworn in.

Others lauded Michelle’s principled stance, with one commenting, “Thank you for your choice to ‘go high’ today and not participate in the clownery or pretending that it’s okay. We love you our forever First Lady.”

One fan expressed their admiration, recalling a past speech: “I wish you had a speech I could watch during the inauguration. The speech you gave in Beaumont TX when Obama was running for office has been one of the most inspiring things I’ve ever heard. I will forever love you and appreciate your authenticity.”

Michelle Obama’s absence from recent political events has been notable, including the state funeral of former President Jimmy Carter, where Barack Obama was present.

She remained in Hawaii due to a scheduling conflict and an “extended vacation,” the Associated Press reported.

Her selective public engagements reflect a broader pattern of maintaining personal boundaries in politics.

Despite her influential role, Obama has expressed a personal distaste for the political arena. This was evident during the 2024 Democratic National Convention, where both she and her husband delivered impactful speeches. Her address emphasized hope and resilience, urging action over complacency. She also threw in some nasty digs at the new GOP candidate— rooted in years of him attacking her family in the media.

Supporters praised her decision to focus on the Nobel Peace Prize winner’s legacy instead of inauguration festivities.

Others appreciated her commitment to community service, with one writing, “Yes! We love to hear how everyone is giving back. Our communities need all of us!”

The former first lady’s post also highlighted her work with When We All Vote, a nonprofit promoting voter participation. Her focus on civic engagement resonated with followers, who shared their own volunteer activities in response.

Several states and civil rights groups filed lawsuits challenging US President Donald Trump’s executive order restricting birthright citizenship. The order includes a broad ban on asylum and sending the US military to the southern border https://t.co/yy6K3oejZT pic.twitter.com/zLcBx1wDQ4 — Reuters (@Reuters) January 22, 2025

While Trump acknowledged his inauguration’s significance on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, he used the day to sign several executive orders that Dr. King would have never supported.

On the other hand, Obama chose to honor the day through grassroots action and community service.

Despite stepping back from public political life, Obama influences through personal ventures like her memoir and the Obama Foundation. Her selective engagements and focus on service underscore her commitment to personal integrity, inspiring and engaging the public on her own terms.