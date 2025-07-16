‘Folks Think We’re Divorced’: Michelle Obama’s Bold Confession About ‘Hard Times’ with Barack Takes a Surprising Turn Amid Ongoing Separation Rumors

Michelle Obama is sticking by her husband Barack Obama’s side in good times and in bad, till death do they part.

The former president joined his wife and her brother, Craig Robinson, for the July 16 episode of the “In My Opinion” podcast the siblings launched in the spring.

The trio wasted no time in addressing the elephant in the room — lingering speculation that the former first couple’s marriage is barreling towards a divorce. The parents of daughters Malia, 27, and Sasha, 23, have been married since 1992. They will celebrate their 33rd anniversary in October.

Michelle Obama says she has never considered divorcing Barack Obama as the couple hits back at speculations about their marriage. Photos: IMO podcast/YouTube.

Upon entering the room to record their conversation, Barack was greeted by an embrace from Michelle. His brother-in-law jokingly remarked, “Wait, you guys like each other?”

The author of “Becoming” took the commentary in jest as she responded, “Oh yeah, really. The rumor mill.”

Barack quipped, “She took me back. … It was touch and go for a while,” as his better half interjected, “Now, don’t start.”

Robinson added, “It’s so nice to have you both in the same room.” To which his sister responded, “I know, because when we aren’t, folks think we’re divorced.”

For months, the Obamas have been the topic of separation rumors. The optics of her absences from public events are partly to blame for the divorce discourse.

The former attorney previously attempted to quiet the discussions, though the chatter remains present online. Barack, however, admitted that he was aloof to the narratives until others brought them to his attention. For Michelle, though, she has reiterated that the claims are baseless.

On her podcast, she said, “There hasn’t been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quitting my man, and we’ve had some really hard times.” The Chicago native once shared that child rearing was a strain on the relationship that made her dislike Barack for a decade.

Still, she told her husband, “I have become a better person because of the man I’m married to.” He uttered, “OK, don’t make me cry now.”

Michelle is taking every opportunity, every speaking platform to speak😭🙌🏾 https://t.co/dCv0lFgLbr — KaMabaso (@itsKhanyikayi_1) June 26, 2025

On Instagram, a fan wrote, “People want their marriage to fail so bad. Not happening. Locked in.”

Multiple individuals drew comparisons between the affection exhibited with the Obamas and the lack thereof between Donald and Melania Trump.

One person typed, “But the orange man can’t even get a kiss.” A third commenter remarked, “Melania would never let Trump touch her, let alone give her a hug.” “The Apprentice” boss has been married to his third wife for 20 years. Many people believe the union is a sham.

And despite the constant rumors about Michelle and Barack Obama many have still been rooting for the couple to stay happily married.