‘This Gotta Be a Joke’: LeBron James Sued by Longtime Lakers Fan Who Thought He Bought Tickets to the NBA Star’s Last Game

LeBron James just got hit with a lawsuit that proves sometimes the only thing faster than a LeBron crossover is a Lakers fan with a Ticketmaster account and a dream.

Lifelong Lakers supporter Andrew Garcia, 29, filed a lawsuit in small claims court in Los Angeles County on Wednesday, claiming he’s owed hundreds of dollars after what he calls “The Second Decision” turned out to be nothing more than a well-crafted Hennessy commercial.

A Lakers fan is suing LeBron James after buying tickets to what he thought would be a retirement announcement that turned out to be a Hennessy ad. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Garcia told TMZ Sports that when James teased a major announcement on Monday, he immediately assumed retirement was imminent and rushed to secure two tickets to the Lakers’ March 31, 2026, matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers — LeBron’s former team — for $432.83 each, totaling $865.66.

The fan figured he was witnessing history: The King’s final game against the franchise where his legend began.

But when James revealed on Tuesday that his big decision was merely an advertisement for Hennessy VSOP, Garcia claims the tickets lost nearly all their value.

The video James shared was a meticulous recreation of his infamous 2010 “The Decision” special that aired on ESPN, where he stunned the basketball world by announcing he was taking his talents to South Beach to join the Miami Heat.

This time around, James wore the same outfit from 15 years ago, recreating the moment down to the smallest details. Garcia wrote in his lawsuit that James now owes him for “fraud, deception, misrepresentation, and any and all basis of legal recovery.”

He told TMZ plainly, “I wouldn’t have purchased it if he wasn’t going to retire. Plain and simple.”

The Neighborhood Talk wasted no time weighing in on the unusual legal battle.

“If he don’t get df outta here. This gotta be joke,” one person commented.

Another observer noted, “Folks just be out here wasting these courts time and filing actual paperwork. CHILEEEEEE.”

One commenter cut straight to the chase: “Lmao Just go to the game bruh. Mad cuz you was looking for a come up.”

Because Garcia filed in small claims court, the amounts involved are relatively modest and the procedural rules simpler than traditional litigation.

For Garcia to prevail, he must prove that James or those acting on his behalf made statements that were materially misleading and that those statements caused him quantifiable financial harm — specifically, purchasing tickets at an inflated price.

James’s defense might argue the teaser was promotional in nature, never constituted a firm commitment about retirement, or that Garcia made unfounded assumptions. Even if Garcia wins, collecting any award could prove challenging depending on jurisdiction and potential appeals.

The timing of this lawsuit is particularly ironic given James‘ recent comments about his finances.

During an appearance on Complex’s “360 With Speedy,” when host Speedy Morman brought up the widely circulated $1.2 billion net worth estimate from Google, James responded with trademark humor: “Google search is a lie… It’s wrong. It’s less. It’s way less… It’s a couple thousand in my bank. I got a couple thousand. That’s it.”

Forbes officially recognized James as a billionaire in 2022, making him the first active NBA player to reach that milestone. His fortune stems from over $500 million in NBA contracts, his entertainment company SpringHill Company valued above $725 million, a lifetime Nike partnership worth over $1 billion, and strategic investments in Blaze Pizza, Beats By Dre, and Fenway Sports Group.

In that same interview, James was asked about retirement rumors ahead of entering his 23rd season in the NBA, or what some would call his Jordan year. He assured fans he has no plans to retire just yet but the day will soon come.

“I’m not hinting at anything. Obviously, I realize I’m on the other side of the hump for sure. I’m not gonna play another 23 years, that’s for damn sure and I’m not ’bout to play another 10. I’m definitely gearing up to where the end is. I’m not there yet, but I’m super blessed to be here.”

To appease fans, James said, “Every time I pick up something new does not mean retirement. It’s just a little hobby. But retirement is coming.”

This isn’t the NBA star’s first rodeo with legal disputes over the last few years.

Last October, two women filed suit against both LeBron and his son Bronny over a November 2022 incident in Littlerock, California, alleging injuries and damage. By June 2025, LeBron was dismissed from that case after reaching a deal, leaving only Bronny as a defendant.

Earlier, in 2020, a Maryland youth nonprofit called Game Plan Inc. sued James’ media company Uninterrupted, along with ESPN, Nike, and the NBA 2K video game maker, seeking $33 million over use of the phrase “More Than An Athlete,” according to ESPN. Game Plan claimed trademark rights to “I Am More Than An Athlete” from 2018, though Uninterrupted dismissed the allegations as meritless.