‘Where’s Security’: Tensions Rise as LeBron James and His Family Get Up Close and Personal with Rowdy Hecklers at Son Bryce’s Game

There are not many places LeBron James can go without being recognized. Someone of the 6-foot-9 athlete’s stature runs the risk of being approached by fans or taunted by detractors when out in public.

He was recently in attendance at his younger son Bryce’s basketball game on Friday, March 14, in Sacramento along with his wife, Savannah James, and the couple’s youngest child, Zhuri.

LeBron, Savannah and their daughter sat courtside watching Bryce and his Sierra Canyon team defeat Stockton Lincoln 58-53 in the California Division I championship. But the James family may not have had the smoothest time watching the game due to being heckled by what appeared to be minors.

LeBron James’ attendance at his son Bryce James’ game with his wife and daughter causes chaos after he was heckled by young fans. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Video footage shows at least six boys standing two rows behind LeBron and his family yelling and screaming. It’s not clear what one kid was saying, as the music in the arena was drowning out his voice, but it was clear that he was covering the top part of his mouth and seemingly chanting something at the Lakers player.

The unidentified boy kept rocking back and forth over the chairs attempting to yell something in the direction of LeBron, who paid him no mind.

In the clip, the Los Angeles Lakers player appears to check his nails and dust something off of his pants while Savannah constantly giggles at him. Meanwhile, daughter Zhuri was distracted by her phone but occasionally looked back at the young men.

It appears that there was an older woman — who is not identifiable — further down in the stands attempting to quiet the boys down. In the middle of him talking to the woman, the kid from before says “… but it’s LeBron James” before he attempts to snag the NBA legend’s attention again by yelling at him.

Under The Shade Room’s post of the clip, fans shared their opinions about the video.

One person said, “Meanwhile these new age parents have yet to master the art of teaching their kids to respect adults.”

Someone else said, “I love how Savannah is just sitting there giggling,” while a third seemed more impressed with Zhuri’s ability to ignore the mayhem. “Yall talking about Lebrons ignore game, im more impressed with the daughter.”

On X, one person noted, “I give you props! You don’t allow this to affect you or your family! Your daughter is holding it together! Plus at that young age, wow! And your wife and everybody else! Good for you guys! Thank you for everything you do LeBron! I do appreciate it!”

Yet, the majority shared the same sentiment, writing, “Where’s security?? I’m irritated.”

LeBron missed his own team’s game against the Denver Nuggets to see Bryce play after being sidelined with a groin injury. While his son’s team won by five points, it was not an easy victory, and Bryce himself only scored three points that night.

LeBron celebrates with Bryce James after Bryce won a California state title ❤️



(via mm.motions2/IG) pic.twitter.com/fUvjKa74GL — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 15, 2025

”My dad on the sidelines, you know he’s always coaching me up telling me what to do. Like even how tonight was, I wasn’t making shots but he just told me kept shooting and that just means he has confidence in me and for now I always have confidence in myself and so do my teammates,” he said after the game.

After his win, Bryce and LeBron had a father-son embrace before the teenager went over to hug his little sister and his mom.