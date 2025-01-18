‘Hopefully, She Brags About It In School’: Young LeBron James Fan Completely Loses It, Struggles to Breathe as NBA Star Gets Up Close Courtside

A young LeBron James fan experienced what could be the most unforgettable moment of her life during Wednesday’s game against the Miami Heat at Crypto.com Arena, thanks to two heartwarming interactions with her favorite Lakers player.

The magical evening in Los Angeles began during the first quarter when James, spotting the young girl in his jersey sitting courtside, offered her a simple wave before returning his focus to the game.

A young fan nearly lost her breath after LeBron James got close to her during game this week. (Photo: Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

What happened next became an instant viral sensation, captured perfectly by Spectrum SportsNet’s cameras: The overwhelmed young fan, beaming with an ear-to-ear smile, burst into tears of pure joy while seemingly gasping for air at being acknowledged by the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

The touching moment spread so rapidly across social media that it even reached James himself during halftime.

“Family friends sent me the clip at halftime,” James revealed to reporters after the game. “Thank goodness that I actually looked at my phone at halftime or I wouldn’t have even seen the reaction when I waved to her in the first half. I waved to her and I got back to playing.”

For James, these connections with young fans represent something deeper than just casual interaction.

“To have that type of connection with someone, where they can have that type of reaction, I think that’s what it’s all about, you know? I’ve always tried to be a role model and someone that kids can look up to,” he reflected, adding, “That was a super-dope moment.”

But the evening’s magic was far from over. As the Lakers mounted an impressive comeback from a 12-point halftime deficit, the young fan remained thoroughly engaged in the game.

When you see the King for the first time… 👑 pic.twitter.com/0tNxKyGNTD — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) January 16, 2025

When James sank a crucial three-pointer in the third quarter to bring the Lakers within one point, she jumped to her feet, enthusiastically cheering, “Yeah, LeBron!”

Following the Lakers’ 117-108 victory, James, who finished the game with 22 points, four rebounds, and nine assists, made sure to create an even more personal moment with his young admirer. He sought her out, presented her with one of his foundation’s I Promise wristbands, and posed for a picture with her and an older woman who appeared to be her mom or sister.

“I think it’ll be something that hopefully she will never forget,” LeBron shared. “I’m happy to be a part of her life now and that small little moment was such a bigger moment.”

“Hopefully, she brags about it in school,” he continued. “She got the upper hand on all her classmates that might have said some bad things about her in the past. They can’t say nothing about her now.”

The heartwarming exchange resonated deeply with fans on social media when Bleacher Report shared it on Instagram.

“I’ll NEVER understand the hate this Man gets,” one supporter commented.

Another fan declared, “That’s why he’s the goat. On and off the court.”

The impact of James’ gesture wasn’t lost on other commenters, with one admitting, “I’d cry and fall to my knees (I’m 23),” while another proclaimed, “How can u hate on him that was dope.”

Many went on calling LeBron a “true goodfella,” praising him for his choice of gift, noting, “I like when they give the wrist ban to fans really makes them feel special.”

One commenter highlighted the broader significance of such interactions: “Hate all you want, I don’t see many other players doing things like this. Some yea, but not as many as we should see. 15 seconds to make a young kids entire childhood isnt hard to do.”

Many celebrated how amazing the young fan was, tweeting, “Kids are the best. They can teach us more than we teach them. Yes Bron.”

Then the Michael Jordan comparison started to roll in.

“Jordan would never! Good job LbJ” wrote one person on Instagram while on X user wrote, “LEBRON > MJ by lightyears at this point.”

For one young fan, what began as a chance to watch her hero play basketball turned into an unforgettable experience that perfectly encapsulates the Ohio native’s enduring legacy. It’s not just his talent that sets him apart — it’s his ability to create connections and remind us all of the power sports have to unite and inspire.