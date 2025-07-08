‘Don’t Come Any Closer’: Donald and Melania Trump’s Photo Takes a Unexpected Turn as Fans Zoom In on Her Hand

First lady Melania Trump joined her husband, President Donald Trump, to celebrate America’s 249th birthday in Washington, D.C.

Over the July 4th weekend, the Trumps watched an Independence Day fireworks display from the nation’s capital, where Melania, 55, and Donald, 79, were filmed together on the White House balcony.

Melania Trump and President Donald Trump at the White House Egg Roll in April. (Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Once images of the couple from that night made the rounds online, people on social media began focusing on Melania’s body language as she stood next to her husband.

One snapshot that spread across X showed a smiling Melania with her left hand pressed against Donald’s chest while he held onto the ex-model with a one-armed hug.

“They look gorgeous,” expressed one fan of the pair. For some observers, that still photo of the Trumps was a representation of the first lady’s true feelings about the man she married.

“Note her hand, don’t come any closer, Donny,” wrote one person on X. A second person suggested, “His face stroked out and she’s got her hand up for him not to come closer.”

Another person zeroed in on Donald’s appearance compared to Melania by asking, “Does she love him?!”

They look Gorgeous❤️ pic.twitter.com/Atlb1CqUrz — ᴺᵉʷˢ Ivanka Trump 🇺🇸🦅 (@IvankaNews_) July 5, 2025

There have been questions about the state of Donald and Melania’s marriage for years. Journalist Michael Wolff recently shared his insight into the behind-the-scenes gossip surrounding the couple.

In May 2025, Wolff claimed that Melania does not live with the president. White House communications director Steven Cheung responded to those allegations by calling the former Adweek editor an “imbecile.”

During a June 2025 interview with “60 Minutes Australia,” Wolff doubled down on his accusations that Donald and Melania are faking their love in public to keep up the facade of a happy marriage.

“I asked someone very close to them. I said, ‘So what’s going on?’ And this person looked at me like I was a real dunce, and then said, ‘She hates his f—king guts!’” Wolff stated.

The author of the controversial Trump biography “Fire and Fury” also described Melania as “opportunistic,” “calculated,” and “transactional” after meeting her at Donald’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Non-Washington insiders have also repeatedly voiced their takes on whether Melania is hiding her actual emotions about the father of her 19-year-old son, Barron Trump.

Trump’s first presidential inauguration included an infamous moment where Melania was caught quickly switching her facial expression from warm to cold after the then-newly inaugurated POTUS turned his gaze away from her.

An official trip to Tel Aviv, Israel, in 2017 featured Melania swatting away Donald’s hand as they walked on the Ben Gurion Airport’s tarmac. She later insisted in her self-titled 2024 memoir that the incident was a “minor, innocent gesture, nothing more.”

Once the second Trump administration began in January 2025, the speculation about Donald and Melania’s relationship continued. A visit to the John F. Kennedy Center in June was overshadowed by a photo seemingly showing Melania once again not wanting to hold her spouse’s hand.

What do you notice? pic.twitter.com/zi4xi9Ru6N — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 12, 2025

Trump initially met Melania at a party in 1998. They eventually married in 2005 in a wedding ceremony at Mar-a-Lago. Donald’s fifth child, Barron, arrived in 2006. The New York City-bred businessman has four other children with his first two wives.

Before tying the knot with Melania twenty years ago, Trump was married to Ivana Trump (née Zelníčková) from 1977–1992. Ivana is the mother of Donald Trump Jr. (born December 1977), Ivanka Trump (born October 1981), and Eric Trump (born January 1984).

Marla Maples became Trump’s second wife in December 1993. The television personality was romantically linked to Donald while he was still married to Ivana. Marla gave birth to Tiffany Trump in October 1993. Tiffany’s parents got divorced in 1999.