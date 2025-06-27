‘Trump and Melania Are on the Verge of Divorce?’: Melania Trump Leaves Donald Trump Hanging After She Skips Meeting with Royal Family, Fueling More Talk of Their Alleged Split

Melania Trump shrugged off her duties as first lady once again.

The 55-year-old was noticeably absent during her husband’s trip to the Netherlands where he met with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima on Tuesday, June 24.

President Donald Trump went overseas for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit which was the country’s first time hosting it. However, it seems his wife decided to skip out. This isn’t the first major event Melania has skipped, but her growing list of absences is fueling speculation that she and Donald may be done with the marriage.

Melania Trump absent again during important Netherland NATO summit. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

During his arrival, Donald met with other world leaders where they not only took a photo but also attended a welcome dinner. But Melania was noticeably absent. Her silence, both in public and on social media since promoting her AI audiobook, has sparked growing speculation: Where is she, and are she and Donald still together?

Melania’s ongoing absence sent the Daily Mail comment section into a frenzy, with readers unleashing divorce rumors and wild theories about her disappearance.

One person said, “So does this mean Trump and Melania are on the verge of divorce? She’s rarely seen with him and they don’t live together. Why so quiet about this daily mail?”

Adding to the rumor that Donald pays her to be married to him, someone said “So where is she now? Why is she not showing up as First Lady?”

Another added, “Lovefest? Is this reporting. What lovefest? Melania was not with him on the trip? What? She is never around and doesnt go on his trips. She is rarely if ever at the White House?”

A third joked, “I forgot we had a first lady.”

While some took a lighthearted jab at her absence, others defended her decision to stay behind. One said, “Why would Melania go? This is a BUSINESS trip. Most wives don’t go on business trips.”

The last time the world saw Melania is when she attended The Grand Military Army Parade on June 14. In some moments, Melania and Donald addressed the crowd with smiling faces, while holding hands. But other clips showed the former model scouring, rolling her eyes, and refusing to hold his hand, which she’s been caught doing on other numerous occasions.

The last time Melania was seen publicly was at the Grand Military Army Parade during the festivities for her husband’s birthday on June 14. At times, she and Donald smiled and held hands as they addressed the crowd. But in other clips, Melania appeared to scowl, roll her eyes, and refuse to hold his hand — something she’s been caught doing more than once before.

As for the media, they have been heavily reporting on Melania’s nonappearance. The New York Times reported in May that two people with knowledge of Melania’s schedule said she had only stayed at the White House for a total of 14 days after he got inaugurated over 100 days prior.

Then at the top of June, “60 Minutes Australia” did a 20 minute special addressing Melania’s lack of public showings. Trump biographer Michael Wolff suggested that their relationship was all for show and convenience.

“I asked someone very close to them. I said, ‘So what’s going on?’ And this person looked at me like I was a real dunce, and then said, ‘She hates his f—king guts!’” said Wolff.

While Melania did not directly respond, the White House issued a statement instead.

“It is unprofessional and irresponsible for ‘60 Minutes Australia to tarnish and defame the reputation of the First Lady of the United States,” they said. “The details of Mrs. Trump’s personal and family should be respected as private. One must consider the potential harm caused by creating unfounded narratives solely to garner clicks.”

But it shouldn’t be so much of a shock that Melania has been missing. She pretty much made people aware that she wouldn’t be at the White House before her husband even got in office.

One week before Donald’s second inauguration she spoke with “Fox and Friends” on her living arrangements. She said, “I will be in the White House. And when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach. My first priority is to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife.”

Her and Donald’s 19-year-old son Barron Trump currently lives in New York as he is attending NYU. Palm Beach is where she and Donald’s Mar-a-lago residence sits.

On June 24, Melania and Trump were both invited by King Charles for a second state visit to the U.K. The event is said to take place in September, so time will tell if Melania is present.