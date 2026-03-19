‘Why Put Herself Out There for More Criticism’: Melania Trump’s Attempt to Seem Relatable Sparks Immediate Laughter as Fans Can’t Make Sense of What She Just Blurted Out

Melania Trump appeared to be making a calculated effort to soften her public image and connect on a more personal level, offering a glimpse into a side she rarely shows.

But instead of landing the way it may have been intended, the moment quickly drew a wave of criticism, with viewers zeroing in on what they described as something that felt overly polished, carefully managed, and just out of reach of anything real.

Melania Trump’s visit to the Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health didn’t quite go according to script.(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

“Melania,” the Amazon MGM Studios-distributed film, premiered in theaters on Jan. 30, following her on the ins and outs of the 20 days leading up to Donald Trump’s 2025 inauguration.

At times, the intentionally curated scenes were intended to humanize her, including laughable moments in which Melania hoped viewers would connect with her through music.

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The studio reportedly paid $40 million for the rights to her vanity project, which features songs from Aretha Franklin, The Rolling Stones, Michael Jackson, and more.

Early on in the documentary, Melania is seen riding in the back of an SUV singing along to Jackson’s “Billie Jean.” People were dumbfounded, realizing there was “not one correct song lyric spoken.”

A skeptic wondered, “Why would she even put herself out there for more criticism than she already has ???”

Another person scoffed, “She doesn’t know the words to the song, it’s a bit!” and “Funny how her favorite part of the song is…’The kid is not my son,’” revisiting rumors that doubt “The Apprentice” showman is Barron Trump’s father.

There is a very specific reason. https://t.co/PpMdIGgASo — The Dark Horse (@TheDarkHorse177) January 31, 2026

A brutal connection between the hit record and Trump’s adulterous past also surfaced in the reactions. “Probably thinking of Stormy Daniels and her hubby’s denial of being involved with her, I mean, not my lover, she ‘s just a girl who claims I am the one,” wrote one critic.

Adult film star Stormy Daniels came forward with her 2006 relationship with Trump in 2011 with minimal media attention. The scandalous hookup garnered national headlines in 2018 when reports revealed a $130,000 payment for her silence during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The discovery led to Trump’s 2024 hush money trial, where he was found guilty of falsifying business records related to his 2016 presidential campaign and Daniels.

Daniels also criticized “Melania,” claiming, “The movie posters may look strangely similar, but the [premiere] of my documentary sure looks different,” in a Threads post, attached with a short video of the 2024 SXSW crowd waiting to see her documentary, “Stormy.”

One person even compared Melania’s MJ clip to Barack Obama’s wife in a 2016 episode of “James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke” series, writing, “Isn’t that similar to what Michelle Obama did on the James Corden show?”

Others wrote things like, “I hope the Jackson estate makes bank on this,” and “Michael Jackson would have HATED all things Trump.”

Melania would argue otherwise. In a 2016 Dujour interview, she recalled the pop star devising a prank to get a rise out of Trump during a casual gathering in New York.

“Just after dinner, we were chatting on the sofa, and my husband went into another room to see some art somebody wanted to show him,” began Melania, adding, “And Michael said to me, ‘Hey, when Trump comes back, let’s start kissing so he will be jealous!’”

The playful duo allegedly burst into laughter instead of locking lips when Trump returned to the room.

Melania names Michael Jackson first as among her favorite singers and specifically mentions his song "Billie Jean." https://t.co/VTbdVtquBw — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) February 12, 2026

Moreover, it was evident to others that the car karaoke moment was Melania trying on someone else’s influence for size. “She copied Michelle Obama’s scene,” remarked a critic, noting the undeniable similarities between “Melania” and Michelle Obama’s car-music moment in her 2020 documentary “Becoming.”

Obama fans launched a boycott of “Melania” during its opening weekend, with many complaining about the stolen concept. The film’s resurgence on social media arrived days after it appeared on Prime.

The Slovenian native promoted it as her “historical journey” that supporters can enjoy from “the comfort of your own home.” Her message incited backlash for being tone-deaf amid gas prices skyrocketing and Trump’s Iran war.