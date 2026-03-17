‘How Dare You?’: Melania Trump’s ‘Sweet’ St. Patrick’s Day Message Blows Up in Her Face — Viewers Zoom In On a Detail That Offends the Irish and Grosses Out Locals

First lady Melania Trump rarely cracks a smile, but she managed to find some whimsy on St. Patrick’s Day — and it didn’t have anything to do with Donald Trump.

The Slovenian native is widely believed to be repulsed by her husband, which has fueled speculation about their 21-year marriage.

Melania’s eye rolls at him, the absence of public displays of affection, and her ability to maintain her distance from Trump are just some of the observances that keep people talking about the duo. But a recent moment blew up in her face, leaving social media users grossed out.

Melania Trump faced backlash after celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, and her husband, Donald Trump, continues to face backlash over counties. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

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Despite her platform being an offshoot of the president’s, she often publicly sidesteps promoting his political agenda, with the SAVE America Act being the latest example. The proposed legislation targeting voter registration requirements went before the Senate for a vote on March 17, but Melania chose to post about St. Patrick’s Day instead.

She shared a video of a White House fountain spewing green water in honor of the holiday. The seconds-long clip soundtracked by bagpipes was uploaded to X and Instagram. Several people supported her “Go green” energy with heart, four-leaf clover, and shamrock emojis. At least one viewer asked, “Why is it green?”

Others were disgusted by the sight of a “radioactive swamp.” People wrote comments like, “Literally looks like a water treatment facility,” and “Sewage spewing from the WH fountain, sounds about right.” A third naysayer wrote, “That’s hideous. Under your and Trump’s watch, the people’s house has become as cheap, tasteless and garish as you both are.”

Q: Can you give one example of fraud in a previous election that the SAVE America Act would stop?



MIKE JOHNSON: Look, we're not gonna litigate all that pic.twitter.com/rLuEn4PJOx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 17, 2026

Among the legends about Saint Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, is the one about him chasing snakes out of the country. A social media user hoped Melania’s post could have been a subtle nod at 79-year-old Trump’s mortality. They remarked, “Playing amazing grace? lol, what? It’s not a funeral.”

The president appeared to be doing relatively well as he spoke to the media from the Oval Office that morning.

The upload also made Melania a target for ridicule when someone tweeted, “Where’s your office? Oh yeah, your rat husband destroyed it.” Trump ordered the demolition of the East Wing, which housed the first lady’s office, in October 2025 to make room for his 90,000-square-foot ballroom.

But there’s one big problem with Melania’s post: a clover is not the same as the shamrock, which is more commonly used by the Irish population to celebrate. Shamrocks, from the Irish word seamróg, grow with three leaves, allegorically meant to represent ‘The Holy Trinity — the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. Meanwhile, Clovers have four leaves and grow in clumps.

It’s ironic to celebrate a day honoring immigrants while her husband’s policies and practices often make life harder for them. Parades and speeches highlight cultural pride, but for many, the reality is uncertainty and bureaucratic hurdles — a stark contrast to the holiday’s message.

“Not a 4 leaf clover ….a shamrock is our symbol,” one person blasted Melania in her comments. Another asked, “Are we celebrating immigrants now? while a third confirmed, “Finally a group of immigrants u want to celebrate. I wonder why them…” A fourth asked, “How dare you even mention my patron saint?”

Whispers suggesting that Melania never fully moved into the White House grew louder because of the renovation project. Trump has admitted that his wife was “not thrilled” with the remodeling on more than one occasion.

During a March 2 medal ceremony, he told attendees, “She said, ‘Will the pile drivers ever stop?’ … To me, that’s a beautiful sound. She doesn’t like it. I love it.” Detractors revived speculation about the couple’s living arrangements by stating, “BS. Melania isn’t living with him.”

Live shot of Melania's work establishing the East Wing of the White House https://t.co/gIsCCLYh2Q pic.twitter.com/tTy1lugpzo — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) January 27, 2026

The former model shifted the narrative in her eponymous documentary. She told Fox News that the film is a “never-told” story revealing her “preparation for the inauguration and also establishing the East Wing for the White House.”

Melania admitted that being a mother to her 19-year-old son, Barron Trump, was her priority, and that she would divide her time between Washington, New York, and Palm Beach before her husband’s second term began. She recently established her official residence in a 75-foot tower at their Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.