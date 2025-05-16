‘What In the Hell Has She Done to Herself?’: Sharon Osbourne Spotted Looking Frail, Struggles to Gain Weight, After Admitting to Overdoing It with Ozempic

Sharon Osbourne has openly admitted for over a year now that she’s been struggling to put on weight since using Ozempic. Recent paparazzi photos of her suggest that is true.

The former “The Talk” co-host was spotted out in Los Angeles with her daughter Aimee Osbourne on May 14 holding her purse as she headed toward their vehicle. Her thin figure, although covered up, was still noticeable under the white button-up top and brown pants she wore.

Recent Sharon Osbourne paparazzi photos left readers gasping at the thinness of the former TV host’s figure. (Photo: @sharonosbourne/Instagram)

Readers of the Daily Mail had their usual Pavlovian reaction in the tabloid’s comment section.

One person said, “She has made a right mess of herself.”

Another person reacted to the outlet saying she was “showing off her smooth visage” and commented, “Smooth visage, my arris! She looks like the Wife of Finklestein. What in the hell has she done to herself? I’ve got several years on her, and my skin looks like a baby’s bum by comparison lol!”

A third said, “She maybe thinks she looks great with her slim figure, but she don’t. In former times she had a good looking face, but now she looks really awful. In my opinion she’s made a terrible mistake.”

Osbourne told The Daily Mail in November 2023 that the drug, which was developed to treat Type 2 diabetes, made her drop too much weight.

“I’m too gaunt, and I can’t put any weight on. I want to because I feel I’m too skinny. I’m under 100 pounds, and I don’t want to be,” she said.

Osbourne, who had been using Ozempic since December 2022 and stopped in April 2023, also took the time to caution younger people. “My warning is don’t give it to teenagers, it’s just too easy,” she said. “You can lose so much weight and it’s easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous. I couldn’t stop losing weight and now I’ve lost 42 pounds and I can’t afford to lose any more.”

In a more recent interview with the outlet, Osbourne revealed the shocking detail that she weighs “just over” 7 stones. A stone, a unit of weight measurement used in the United Kingdom, is equivalent to 14 pounds. So Osbourne was saying she weighed about 98 pounds.

The 72-year-old said, “I need to put on 10 pounds, but however much I eat, I stay the same weight.” She said she feels “frustrated” with the aftermath of using Ozempic and added, “I’ve had enough. I’ve given up on all interventions. I couldn’t have much more facial surgery — there’s not that much skin left to stretch, pull or cut. And I won’t have any more fillers or Botox.”

In the midst of her pledge to give up the facial work, Osbourne, who has done a range of cosmetic procedures, also got candid about her insecurities. “I don’t think I’ll ever be happy with the way I look,” she said. “But I’m now satisfied. It’s taken years for me to say this, but I’ve learned my lesson. This is me. It’s finally time to leave well alone.”

According to Business Insider, Osbourne has had three face lifts, breast implants, botox, fillers, lifts to her arms and legs, gastric bypass to lose weight and a tummy tuck.