‘How Many Times Are They Going to Do This?’: Kelly Osbourne Looks Unrecognizable While Celebrating Her 40th Birthday as Critics Claim She’s Gotten ‘Way Too Thin’

Kelly Osbourne was just 18 when her family’s groundbreaking reality show, “The Osbournes,” debuted on MTV in 2002. Fans have cheered her triumphs, chuckled at her quirky English humor, and empathized with her struggles with addiction and weight loss.

Fast forward twenty-two years later, the famous British “nepo kid” recently celebrated a major milestone: her 40th birthday.

Former reality star Kelly Osbourne is receiving backlash after debuting her new slim physique at her 40th birthday. (Photo: Instagram/ @kellyosbourne)

Now a mom to an almost 2-year-old and sporting a petite frame, Kelly gathered with family and friends for a Chanel-themed birthday bash on Friday, Nov. 1, at the W Hotel in Hollywood, just a few days after her actual birthday on Oct. 27.

She stunned her guests wearing a beautiful black off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood dress, a sequined hair bow, and a simple strand of pearls—the perfect look for blowing out the candles on a three-tiered “N. 40 Kelly London” cake,” a nod to the brand’s fragrances.

Guests enjoyed pizza and personalized hot dogs while mingling with stars like Raven-Symoné, Alanis Morissette, Lucy Hale, and, of course, Kelly’s mom, Sharon Osbourne.

As photos of the celebration hit the internet, Kelly’s noticeably slimmer physique caught fans’ attention. Her almost 100 lb. transformation, which she attributes to gastric sleeve surgery in 2020, a change in diet, and body treatments, has sparked mixed reactions.

She addressed the speculation around her weight loss earlier in the year.

“I know everybody thinks I took Ozempic. I did not take Ozempic. I don’t know where that came from. My mom took Ozempic,” in an interview with Extra, as reported by the New York Post.

In a recent conversation with her family on the “Piers Morgan Uncensored” show, she talked about the impact that the weight loss drug had on her mother.

She said, “I saw what it [Ozempic] did for my mom’s confidence, and how — I can only speak for myself — food is an issue for me.”

“It always has been, it always will be,” she continued, adding, “And to see Mom free of that for a brief amount of time, to where you don’t have to think about it because you don’t think about it and you make smarter choices because when you are hungry you eat what you have to to survive is what I witnessed with what Mum went through.”

When Y! Entertainment shared images from her birthday celebration and her massive weight loss, comments poured in. Some fans felt Kelly and her mom’s new look was too extreme.

One commented, “Omg Kelly and Sharon look way too thin.”

So much fun celebrating Kelly’s 40th last night!!! ❤️🎤🎶🎂❤️ pic.twitter.com/Z3g8atOA0J — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) November 2, 2024

Another chimed in, “It’s weird to me that these women spend millions to look young and the end result is them looking old.”

And a third comment added, “How many times are they going to do this? Sharon looks like she’s ready to go 6 FEET under! If that’s lifestyles of the rich and famous, I’ll stay over here!!!”

Not everyone was critical, though.

On the X platform, a fan left a supportive comment on a video tribute Sharon posted: “Happy 40th Birthday Kelly. You both look amazing Mrs O …. I’m glad you made some wonderful and precious memories xx.”

British and Irish TV and film birthdays for October 27



Happy birthday to Kelly Osbourne

(born 27 October 1984)

British actress, singer, model, and fashion designer. pic.twitter.com/FGmutA0FVG — Mark Fowler (@MarkFow74007631) October 27, 2024

While some think Kelly’s weight loss was driven by vanity, she insists it was a health decision.

“I had gestational diabetes, and I had to lose the weight that I had gained during pregnancy,” she explained. “Otherwise I was at a higher risk of actually getting diabetes, which I did not want. I cut out sugar and carbohydrates, and I rapidly lost weight.”

Now, as she enters a new chapter, the focus has shifted from how she lost the weight to whether she’ll maintain it.

Two of the methods she used to achieve her look came from non-surgical procedures like EmFace and EmSculpt Neo.

Her doctor, Glynis Ablon, explained what the tools are, “This is a device that actually is like doing 20,000 situps or leg squats, so it’s literally contracting the muscles. It’s like doing yoga for the face.”

Only time will tell if Kelly keeps the weight off. Some fans doubt her discipline, pointing to her mother as an example, and her new support of Ozempic, and encouraging people to do whatever they need to do to get the look they feel most comfortable with.