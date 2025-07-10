‘What Is Going on with Her Arms?’: Lauren Sánchez’s Minidress Takes Unexpected Turn as Fans Zoom In on Her Appearance In New Photo

Lauren Sánchez continues to be under a spotlight but not always for reasons she might want.

The former journalist who married Amazon founder Jeff Bezos last month became a major gossip target when her relationship with the billionaire became public, and that kind of attention can come with the price of ridicule and criticism.

On Tuesday, July 8, Sánchez was seen partying in Paris with some celebrity friends when she was captured by paparazzi as she stepped out for the evening in a cherry red Versace leather dress that had a draping skirt. She paired it with black heels and brought along a black purse as an accessory.

Lauren Sanchez’s minidress becomes the subject of more ridicule after stepping out for a fun night in Paris. (Photo: Instagram/ @laurenwsanchez)

Sánchez linked up with models Brooks Nader and her younger sister Sarah Jane Nader that evening, when the three ladies eventually went to a restaurant called Lapérouse.

Academy award-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio was also present, but it is unclear whether he was there to hang out with the trio or not.

One X user posted a paparazzi shot of Bezos’ new wife coming out of the restaurant with a fierce facial expression and her hand up, leaving many zooming on her appearance.

One person said, “All I see are the fake lips & fake boobs.”

Sanchez has never confirmed or denied any rumors of cosmetic enhancements, but comparisons of earlier photos of her with current ones have left fans speculating that she’s had some work done. She often gets accusations of receiving lip filler, as some people believe her lips were thinner in her younger days.

“She looks disgusting…..what is wrong with her face?” said another.

But the criticism didn’t stop with just the 55-year-old’s face. Others seemed to scan the rest of her body and speculated that something else was off in the photo.

“What is going on with her arms?” one wrote while another commented, “Arms of an 80 year old.”

A third said, “As a woman of a certain (older) age I can say that the hands and knees truly reveal the aged. Plastic, phony, money-chasing and hollow.”

Sanchez’s new husband was no where to be found in her outing. The two tied the knot on June 27 in Venice, Italy, during a lavish three-day wedding celebration that has been estimated to cost $50 million.

Celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and her bestie Gayle King were in attendance to the wedding, along with Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady, Usher, and Karlie Kloss. Unsurprisingly, even some members of the Kardashian clan, such as Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, were there.

Sanchez, 55, and Bezos, 61, continued the festivities of their lavish nuptials in luxury by spending their honeymoon in Taormina, Sicily. The Independent reports the two stayed at the San Domenico Palace, a Four Seasons hotel that was the setting of the second season of the HBO series “The White Lotus.”

Sanchez and Bezos’ relationship was revealed in 2019 around the same time it was announce he and first wife, MacKenzie Scott, were divorcing. He and Scott were married for 25 years and share four children together. He keeps their names private except for his eldest son Preston Bezos.

As for Sanchez, she divorced her husband of 14 years Patrick Whitesell in April 2019, months after the news of her and Bezos’ romance emerged. She and her ex-husband share a son, Evan Whitesell, and a daughter, Ella Whitesell, and she has an older son, Nikko Gonzalez, with her former NFL star ex-boyfriend Tony Gonzalez.