‘Caught Off Guard’: Hugh Jackman Left ‘Genuinely Surprised’ After Wife Says She Was ‘Betrayed’ After Actor Shows Off Much Younger Girlfriend Sutton

Marvel actor Hugh Jackman was reportedly blindsided by estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness’ deeply personal and emotional public comments about their breakup — statements that referenced a “traumatic journey of betrayal” and suggested their 29-year marriage ended under circumstances far more painful than previously known.

According to Us Weekly, an alleged insider revealed that Jackman “was genuinely surprised” by Furness’ pointed remarks and “he doesn’t see it that way,” signaling a stark disconnect in how each party interprets the breakdown of their relationship.

Hugh Jackson is allegedly taken aback by his wife’s reaction to their breakup. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

The purported tipster added that the couple’s current dynamic is “complicated” and “strained,” explaining that Furness’ public reflections struck Jackman as indirect but clearly aimed in his direction.

“He was completely caught off guard,” the alleged insider said, highlighting the emotional divide that has emerged between the once-powerful pair.

Furness, 69, officially filed for divorce in Suffolk County Supreme Court in New York on May 23, 2025.

The filing came roughly 20 months after Jackman’s high-profile Broadway run in “The Music Man,” where he starred alongside actress Sutton Foster. That production, which closed in 2023, has become the center of speculation, with many questioning whether Jackman’s close working relationship with Foster developed into something deeper during or shortly after the show.

Jackman and Furness first met on the set of the Australian TV series “Correlli” in 1995.

They married the following year and adopted two children together, son Oscar and daughter Ava. For nearly three decades, they were hailed as one of Hollywood’s most grounded couples, with Furness often praised for supporting Jackman’s meteoric rise from Australian newcomer to A-list star.

But cracks began to surface long before the public announcement of their separation in September 2023. Industry insiders and fans began to whisper about Jackman’s chemistry with Foster during their stage run, and by the time both actors were seen holding hands in Los Angeles and Foster finalized her own divorce from screenwriter Ted Griffin in October 2024, questions about the timing of their alleged romance became louder.

Furness’ recent statements to the Daily Mail laid bare her emotional journey.

“My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal,” she said. “It’s a profound wound that cuts deep. However, I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us.”

She continued, striking a tone of grace and resilience.

“Even when we are presented with apparent adversity,” she said. “It is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose. It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom.”

While Furness has found strength in spirituality and self-reflection, Jackman, 56, has reportedly been leaning on close friends and diving into work.

Us Weekly’s insider described him as “heartbroken” that Furness feels betrayed and said he remains hopeful that, with time, they’ll be able to find healing.

“It’s hard to unravel 30 years of a relationship, so he is trying to handle it with as much dignity as possible,” the insider said. “He wants to respect Deborra-Lee and not intentionally hurt her.”

Meanwhile, Foster has emerged as a key emotional support for Jackman throughout the divorce process.

The pair has been spotted publicly multiple times, and although they have not confirmed a romantic relationship, their visible closeness continues to fuel speculation. The timing of both divorce filings — Furness’ in 2025 and Foster’s in 2024 — has only added to the intrigue.

As the legal proceedings move forward, financial matters loom large. Jackman’s estimated net worth ranges between $100 million and $250 million, and given the couple’s nearly 30-year marriage, the asset division could be significant. Furness, who was once a household name in Australia, put parts of her career on hold to support her husband’s ascent and is expected to secure a substantial settlement.

Despite the emotional toll, tabloids report sources close to Furness say she is beginning to look forward. She’s reportedly open to dating again, acknowledging that the romantic aspect of her marriage had been “dormant for years.”

For her, the pain of betrayal may be real, but so is the hope of rediscovery.

As this high-profile split continues to unfold, it reveals not just the unraveling of a Hollywood marriage, but two vastly different narratives about love, loyalty, and the aftermath of letting go.