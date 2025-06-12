‘The Stress Is Getting to Him’: Denzel Washington’s Rep Shuts Down Report About His Uncontrollable Temper After Blowup on Cannes Photographer Who Grabbed Him

Denzel Washington is at the center of swirling speculation, with new reports suggesting the Oscar winner may be grappling with anger issues behind the scenes.

Sources claim the 70-year-old actor’s inner circle is growing concerned about what they describe as an increasingly uncontrollable temper—rumors fueled by a heated confrontation with a photographer at the Cannes Film Festival.

Washington’s representatives are strongly denying reports that claim the acclaimed actor requires anger management therapy.

Representatives for Denzel Washington have dispelled a notion that he needs anger management after a recent incident with the press during the Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

According to RadarOnline, an alleged industry insider indicated that advisers to the “Book of Eli” star are pushing him to get professional help due to what they see as a pattern of public outbursts.

A Washington representative has categorically stated there he has no anger problem, directly contradicting reports that emerged following the actor’s May 19 red carpet incident in France.

Radar still claims that alleged insiders say Denzel Washington is “wound so tightly, it’s not healthy.” Their report alleges his real friends are urging him to take anger management classes, especially after he yelled at a pushy photographer who grabbed his arm during the premiere of Spike Lee’s “Highest 2 Lowest.”

On the red carpet before entering the screening, Washington was seen and heard shouting at a cameraman, with video footage capturing the moment professional boundaries were clearly crossed.

The “Gladiator II” actor had been approaching the line of photographers to engage as he would at any other screening when one cameraman unexpectedly grabbed Washington to position him for photos. He immediately responded with, “Don’t touch me,” and tried to walk away.

Denzel had to get somebody together at Cannes 👀 pic.twitter.com/bKmMYPucap — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 19, 2025

However, when the overzealous photographer grabbed his arm a second time, the situation escalated as Washington then firmly told the man, “Stop it!!”

His brashness is reportedly becoming an issue for people, even outside of his circles.

One alleged industry insider said, “It’s a disturbing thing to see someone of Denzel’s caliber losing it on a red carpet all because someone tapped him on the arm. The feeling is that he could have handled it better.”

“He’s known to be extremely unpredictable. He’s very well respected in the industry but he’s a complicated man,” Radar’s purported source claimed.

The alleged sources suggest that Washington’s demanding Broadway schedule performing “Othello” may be exacerbating his supposed short fuse.

“It’s a grueling schedule. Obviously, the stress is getting to him and he’s snapping at every little thing. He needs to calm down and take a chill pill,” the person reportedly claimed.

“Othello” opened on Broadway on March 23, 2025 through June 8, 2025. Washington had made the special trip to France during one of his few days off from his record-breaking Broadway run and was even surprised with an honorary Palme d’Or award during his visit.

The source continued, suggesting that Washington tap into some of his learned lifestyles to help him deal with his anger.

“It’s great that he managed to give up drinking, and he did it on his own too. But flying off the wall in public at real or imagined slights is not a good look, and the feeling is he needs professional help to find better ways to handle these situations,” the insider said.

However, his representative’s denial suggests these characterizations are unfounded.

There have been a few incidents beyond Cannes, where the public has been able to see the “Malcolm X” star out of his smooth character while on a red carpet or special event.

In October 2024, Washington had a confrontation at NYC’s Museum of Modern Art that was caught on video. As he briefly posed for photos and stopped to greet an associate before heading towards the entrance, a person in the crowd yelled out, “Show us some love, Denzel.”

“Yo, yo, yo… put this down,” the father of four said, “You’re talking to a man right now. I heard you. You’re talking about ‘showing love’ and this and that. How about … respect me?”

Even with the outbursts here and there, the “Equalizer” star is universally regarded as an elder statesman.

Throughout his decades-spanning career, Denzel Washington has built a legacy rooted in professionalism and respect. The award-winning entertainer — and licensed minister — has often shown how to rise above the noise with grace. Case in point: a 2004 interview recently making rounds again, where he calmly shut down a host’s inappropriate line of questioning without ever raising his voice.

Another moment highlighting Denzel Washington’s commitment to respect comes from a resurfaced story about an early 2000s party thrown by Sean “Diddy” Combs. According to an alleged insider quoted by Us Weekly, Washington confronted Combs at the event and called him out before walking out, allegedly saying, “You don’t respect anyone.”

Fast-forward to 2024, and the “American Gangster” actor played the role of elder statesman at the Toronto International Film Festival. When 8-year-old Liam the Kid Reporter asked him how to be a “Canadian gangster,” Washington didn’t miss a beat.

“You shouldn’t be a gangster. You’re too smart for that,” he said. “It’s better to be a doctor than a gangster.”

The painting of the star as a wild man is strange, even in the wake of headlines about a tense moment at Cannes. His team has pushed back hard. His rep is making it clear: This wasn’t about anger issues.