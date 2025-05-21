‘That’s Not Happening’: Denzel Washington Was a No-Show at Cannes Press Conference as Spike Lee Refuses to Apologize for Actor’s Blowup on Photographer

Denzel Washington, 70, made a huge splash at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival in France following a viral clip of his heated confrontation with a photographer.

The Hollywood icon attended the prestigious festivities for the world premiere of the A24-produced crime thriller directed by Spike Lee, “Highest 2 Lowest.”

Multiple camera angles captured the two-time Academy Award winner as he walked the Cannes red carpet alongside Lee and fellow cast member Rakim “A$AP Rocky” Mayers.

At one point, a man in the crowd can be seen repeatedly grabbing Washington’s arm, which led to him forcefully pointing his finger and repeatedly yelling “stop” at the overzealous photographer.

Denzel Washington left Cannes after his heated confrontation with a photographer and before a press conference for Spike Lee’s new movie. (Photo by Ivan Romano/Getty Images)

There were a lot of polarizing reactions to the 2025 honorary Palme d’Or recipient seemingly chastising the handsy paparazzo in France.

“[I don’t know] what happened, but I know Denzel is in the right,” a fan of the father of four insisted. Another observer pointed out, “See how many times he told them to stop!?!? No is never enough.”

“And that right there is the last movie Denzel will get to act in unless it’s Broadway. Happens to the best of them,” claimed a displeased X user. However, one reply read, “I don’t think that Denzel demanding to not be touched by a complete stranger is a career killer.”

Denzel Washington’s rep addressed the heated exchange the Oscar-winning actor got in with a photographer during the premiere of his film Highest 2 Lowest at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival. https://t.co/mMerATKrgL pic.twitter.com/CNd62tyKfE — E! News (@enews) May 21, 2025

E! News got a statement in response to the intense red carpet exchange. Evidently, the viral ordeal did not dampen Denzel’s spirits because a representative told the outlet, “It was a great evening.”

After footage of the acclaimed actor lashing out at the photographer spread across social media, the tense moment ignited even more speculation after Washington skipped a Cannes press conference the following day.

Washington’s absence from the promotional event was apparently planned, according to a rep who supposedly informed the Daily Mail that he was “always scheduled to be in and out of Cannes on Monday.”

However, Lee, 68, did show up at the “Highest 2 Lowest” press conference at Cannes on May 20, along with Washington’s co-stars Jeffrey Wright and Ilfenesh Hadera to discuss the making of the movie and other cinema-related topics.

Some people think the filmmaker may have subtly addressed the awkward red carpet moment involving his longtime collaborator. Lee immediately opened the discussion by reflecting on one of his past mishaps.

“The last time I was in this room, I was apologizing for a f–k up,” Lee said at the media event, referring to when he accidentally announced Julia Ducournau’s “Titane” as the 2021 Palme d’Or award winner before the official ceremony.

“That’s not happening today. No f–k ups,” Lee added.

In addition, Lee spoke about working with Washington for the fifth time on a feature film. The two New Yorkers previously teamed up for “Mo’ Better Blues,” “Malcolm X,” “He Got Game,” and “Inside Man.”

“It’s been a blessing to just have this body of work of us doing films that people love,” Lee responded before hinting it may be their final project together. “I think this is it. Five.”

As founder of 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks, Lee also mentioned Washington hinting that he could be headed towards retirement from the entertainment business.

But Denzel’s career is not done yet. He recently took on the role of the title character in a Broadway production of the Shakespearean play “Othello.”

There has also been talk of Washington appearing in director Ryan Coogler’s highly anticipated “Black Panther 3” superhero movie. Denzel’s most recent big-screen performance came in 2024 with “Gladiator II,” which grossed over $462 million at the global box office.