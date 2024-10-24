‘Which Part Don’t Y’all Understand?’ Denzel Washington Unleashes Scathing Warning to Hecklers After NYC Confrontation, Fans Applaud His Fiery Clapback

Academy Award-winner Denzel Washington is known not only for his exceptional acting, his kindness and his charismatic demeanor.

But his kindness was seemingly tucked away during a red carpet incident with paparazzi. During an appearance at NYC’s Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday, Oct. 23, someone in the crowd accused Washington of not showing them love.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the “Malcolm X” star is seen going off shortly after smiling as he exits his vehicle, making his way through a crowd of paparazzi and fans. He briefly poses for photos and stops to greet an associate before heading towards the entrance.

Actor Denzel Washington had to remind an overzealous crowd asking him to show them love that he was a man that deserved respect. (Photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images)

However, when someone shouted, “Show us some love, Denzel,” prompting him to pause, turn around, and come back to address the person.

“Yo, yo, yo… put this down. You’re talking to a man right now,” he said. “I heard you. You’re talking about ‘showing love’ and this and that. How about … respect me?”

One of the men in the crowd replied, “We always do.”

Washington, visibly irritated but still calm, said, “I said I’ll see you when I get out. Which part of that don’t y’all understand?”

Then, with a smile, he added, “Or not. We can do it another way. I can do it more ways, y’all. You feel me?”

When the outlet posted the video on its Instagram, fans weighed in with their thoughts.

“Y’all better leave Denzel alone he gonna have y’all playing basketball in Pelican Bay!!!” someone wrote.

One fan added, “Stop playing with him with all that funny talk he can do it two ways.”

Another chimed in, joking, “Training Day/Equalizer Denzel done came out! I loooove Denzel.”

A fourth comment read, “Protect Denzel at all costs. Actually Denzel can protect himself,” as someone else wrote, “That man is human at the end of the day sometimes ppl just want their space and ppl need to respect that.”

In the 2001 film “Training Day,” Washington portrayed veteran LAPD narcotics officer Alonzo Harris, who takes a rookie on a 24-hour ride-along. The role won him an Oscar for Academy Award for Best Actor.

More than a decade later he starred in “The Equalizer” as Robert McCall, a widowed man of mystery who faked his own death to his a normal, quiet life until he involved himself with saving a young girl from violent Russian mobsters using his special set of skills. The film was expanded into a sequel and trilogy.

At 69, Denzel is not taking any shorts or tolerating any disrespect.

This isn’t the first time Washington has demanded respect from someone around him and it will likely not be the last.

A story recently resurfaced about an early 2000s party hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs, where Washington reportedly confronted the mogul for not treating him with proper respect. According to a purported insider who supposedly spoke to US Weekly, Washington, before storming out of the party, told Combs, “You don’t respect anyone.”

Denzel’s insistence on respect extends beyond his interactions with peers. But he wants the younger generation to take his cues and be honorable in their life’s journey.

During the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, the “Glory” actor was approached by 8-year-old Liam the Kid Reporter for Virgin Radio, who asked, “How can I be a Canadian gangster?” Washington responded, “You shouldn’t be a gangster. You’re too smart for that. It’s better to be a doctor than a gangster.”

Whether mentoring young people or offering words of wisdom to his fellow actors, Washington carries himself with a sense of integrity that demands respect in return.

It’s unclear if Denzel returned to “show love” to the fans after his museum visit, but it’s safe to say they’ll think twice before inferring he doesn’t look out for his fans in the future.