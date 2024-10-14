Denzel Washington Rescues Young Fan from a Dangerous Path with Powerful Life Advice to Keep Him Off the Streets

Denzel Washington, 69, is one of the most acclaimed actors of the past five decades. The two-time Oscar winner likely has a wealth of knowledge about show business and life in general.

His passionate acting and speaking skills are inspiring to many, including a young reporter Washington had a run-in with on a red carpet.

‘American Gangster’ actor Denzel Washington offers an eight-year-old life advice after the young boy asks him how he can be a Canadian gangster. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Washington was asked a question by Liam the Kid Reporter for Virgin Radio’s “Daryn & Deepa” show while walking the red carpet for the international premiere of “The Piano Lesson” at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 10 in a resurfaced clip.

“Hi, I’m Liam. I’ve heard ‘American Gangster’ is a good movie. How can I be a Canadian gangster?” the 8-year-old correspondent asked Washington.

The legendary Hollywood leading man replied, “You shouldn’t be a gangster. You’re too smart to be a gangster. What’s your favorite [school] subject?” He then guessed that Liam enjoys mathematics and science.

After Liam, who is of Asian descent, confirmed he likes math and wants to go into the medical field, Washington said, “It’s better to be a doctor than a gangster. OK? Never want to be a gangster.”

Internet users had plenty to say about Denzel’s advice for the pre-adolescent. The Source reposted Liam’s interview with the entertainment icon on the outlet’s Instagram page, and the comment section filled up with reactions.

“Why did I feel like Denzel sounded like a gangster when he said it?” one person asked about the TIFF red carpet exchange between Washington and Liam. A reply read, “Cause he is a nice gangster.”

Another fan wrote, “Denzel out here saving the planet one generation at a time, and still making [fire] movies!!!” A third joked, “Denzel just stereotyped the kid lmfao math ? Science ?”

Liam received praise as well. For example, someone commented, “The fact that he was ready says a lot about him. Good job young man.”

There were also comments focused on Washington suggesting Liam likes mathematics. For instance, an Instagram user joked, “We was all thinking ‘math.’ I know why you said that Denzel.”

Washington starred as New York City drug kingpin Frank Lucas in the 2007 biographical crime drama “American Gangster.” The cast of the Ridley Scott-directed film also featured Russell Crowe, Josh Brolin, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ruby Dee, Cuba Gooding Jr., Idris Elba, Common, and Tip “T.I.” Harris.

“American Gangster” grossed more than $269 million at the global box office. The late Ruby Dee scored a Best Supporting Actress nomination at the 80th Academy Awards in 2008 for playing Mama Lucas. She lost to Tilda Swinton in “Michael Clayton.”

Additionally, production designer Arthur Max and set director Beth A. Rubino were nominated in the Best Art Direction category. Dante Ferretti and Francesca Lo Schiavo won that award for “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.”

Denzel went all Training Day last night. Still phenomenal. 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/6ODfK10dHY — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeague) April 17, 2018

Denzel Washington is mostly known for playing inspirational movie characters like Black revolutionary Malcolm X in “Malcolm X” and high school football coach Herman Boone in “Remember the Titans.”

However, Washington seemed to have turned to the dark side to portray more villainous characters like heroin dealer Lucas in “American Gangster” and corrupt police officer Alonzo Harris in “Training Day.”

Washington’s turn as Alonzo Harris in the later film won him a second Academy Award at the 74th ceremony in 2002. He previously took home a Best Supporting Actor trophy in 1990 for playing Private Silas Trip in the Civil War film “Glory.”

Malcolm Washington, Denzel’s 33-year-old son, directed “The Piano Lesson,” which is a film adaptation of August Wilson’s 1987 play of the same name. Denzel and his 37-year-old daughter, Katia Washington, serve as producers for the motion picture set in 1936.

“The Piano Lesson” is a full family project. Denzel’s other son, 40-year-old John David Washington, stars as Boy Willie Charles. The former Morehouse College football player’s 74-year-old mother, Pauletta Washington, and Malcolm’s twin sister, Olivia Washington, appear in the film as well.

“This movie is so personal to me, and the people that I got to make it with are the closest people in my life,” Malcolm told People at the Telluride Film Festival in Sept. “My mom was at the center of it.”

“The Piano Lesson” is scheduled to premiere in select American theaters on Nov. 8 and stream on Netflix beginning Nov. 22. The cast also includes Samuel L. Jackson, Ray Fisher, Danielle Deadwyler, Michael Potts, and Corey Hawkins.