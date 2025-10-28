‘Played in His Face’: Denzel Washington Snaps on Stranger Who Calls His 15-Year Sobriety a ‘Lie,’ Then Turns the Moment Into a Spiritual Lesson

Everyone has their limits, and Denzel Washington just reminded everyone exactly where he draws the line with his.

The two-time Oscar winner had a heated street encounter in Manhattan that quickly went viral, showing Washington as he cursed and pointed at at a man who approach his SUV. It’s safe to say the “American Gangster” is not fond of any disrespect.

Denzel Washington confronted a Manhattan stranger who called him a liar about his 15-year sobriety, turning the disrespectful encounter into a spiritual lesson. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic)

The viral clip begins with a stranger approaching the car to ask for assistance, only to realize moments later that he was speaking to the Hollywood icon and lead actor in the acclaimed film “Malcolm X.”

A voice, presumably Washington’s can be heard saying, “Get away from me!”

“Damn it’s like that?” said the man behind the camera to which Washington replied, “It’s like that.”

However, things took a sharp turn when the man continued to provoke him stating, “It’s better when you drinking Mr. Washington.” The audio becomes muffled but then Washington can be heard calling the man “disrespectful,” and noting he hadn’t touched a drink in 15 years. The confusion traces back to Washington’s 2024 revelation that he gave up alcohol in December 2014 — about a decade ago — following years of heavy drinking.

The stranger’s response was both shocking and disrespectful: “Yeah, OK, that’s a lie. That’s a lie. That’s a good lie.” He stressed that he was a simply guy who sells autographs of celebrities to make a living.

“Wait a minute I know dude wasn’t outside, trying to beg and then tell this man that he was lying about his sobriety,” one observer wrote on Threads, “And that’s why he on the street now.”

Another person was even more direct in their assessment: “Who are you to question his sobriety? This is disgusting to watch. That’s why you’re begging him and not the other way around.” A third warned, “Alright training day Denzel might come out.”

The exchange escalated when the man pressed the “Equalizer” star about his faith and continued asking for help. Rather than simply rolling up his window and driving away, the Mount Vernon native pulled out his phone to show the stranger a photograph of clouds with what appeared to be a face.

Washington’s explanation revealed the depth of the moment: “It’s an image of… what do you think that is? Who do you think took you, took the picture? I was praying to God I can see your face. Everybody says they could see your face. I… I heard turn to your left. That’s what I saw.”

His final words to the man carried unmistakable weight: “You can play games with me, but you can’t play with Him. Be careful when you talk to me about God.”

The video resonated with Tasha K’s followers, who understood Washington’s frustration.

“Denzel getting up in age, they betta leave him alone. Them old folks got slick mouths,” one person commented when the clip made rounds on Instagram.

Washington’s sobriety journey is no secret to those who’ve followed his career closely. The “Training Day” star has been candid about his past relationship with substance abuse and other childhood struggles during his younger years, particularly the period following his parents’ separation at 14.

Though he never developed a full-blown dependence, he’s spoken about being angry and finding himself in situations that could have derailed his future. That’s precisely why having someone casually dismiss his decade-and-a-half of sobriety struck such a nerve.

“I just love how he still allowed him to the car to give a lesson after that man played in his face. That goes to show you Denzel is one of the ones with still a good heart..he’s right though that man can’t listen, said another fan.

This wasn’t the first time recently that Washington has had to set boundaries with strangers who forgot their manners.

At the Cannes Film Festival in May, a photographer physically grabbed his arm while trying to position him for photos during the “Highest 2 Lowest” premiere.

The normally composed actor pointed his finger and shouted, “Stop it!” before firmly stating, “Don’t touch me.” When the photographer grabbed him again, Washington’s patience evaporated completely.

What makes these incidents particularly interesting is the timing. Washington was recently baptized and licensed as a minister in training at Kelly Temple Church of God in Christ in New York City this past December.

His wife, Pauletta, celebrated the moment, reflecting on their 45-year journey together and crediting divine timing for bringing them together. The ceremony fulfilled a prophecy spoken over Washington’s life 50 years ago, predicting he would “travel the world and preach to millions of people.”

Even with his new spiritual calling, Washington hasn’t lost his connection to everyday struggles.

In March, a video circulated of an aspiring actress from Trinidad who approached the “Gladiator” actor outside the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, asking if he had opportunities for performers struggling to find work. Instead of brushing her off, he invited her inside, took a photo with her, and offered encouragement that left her in tears.

“I’m regular people just like you,” Washington told her during their embrace.

Washington’s willingness to engage doesn’t mean his boundaries are negotiable, and respect remains non-optional whether someone needs help or simply wants a moment of his time.