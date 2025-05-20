‘Don’t Touch Me!’: Denzel Washington Snaps on Pushy Photographer In Heated Confrontation Caught on Camera During Cannes Red Carpet

Award-winning actor Denzel Washington reminded the world (again) that respect isn’t optional but is a must when it comes to him. The 70-year-old recently checked a pushy photographer who crossed professional boundaries during the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this week, and his fans said he was right.

The heated exchange, which happened Monday, May 19, quickly went viral as the normally composed Hollywood veteran pushed back against inappropriate behavior that has become all too common on red carpets worldwide.

Denzel Washington snaps at a photographer who grabs his arm at the Cannes Festival. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Washington’s stern reaction came during what should have been a celebratory moment at the premiere of Spike Lee’s “Highest 2 Lowest,” where the actor stars in another powerful leading role. Washington had made a quick flight to France to attend the premiere on one of his few days off during his current Broadway run in “Othello,” and while he was there he was surprise with an honorary Palme d’Or award. But what should have been a mundane photo op at the glittering festival has threatened to overshadow his prestigious award.

Denzel had to get somebody together at Cannes 👀 pic.twitter.com/bKmMYPucap — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 19, 2025

The New York Post reported the “Malcolm X” actor was talking to Lee on the red carpet, with fellow cast member A$AP Rocky approaching them, when an interaction with photographers went south.

“Stop it!” Washington shouted, his finger pointed directly at the photographer who had grabbed his arm to get his attention.

According to video footage, the Oscar winner initially approached the line of photographers to speak with them when one cameraman decided to physically grab Washington in an attempt to position him for a photo.

The move clearly crossed a line for the Mount Vernon, New York, native, who snapped and said “Don’t touch me” before repeatedly yelling “stop” as he confronted the man.

When Washington attempted to walk away, the photographer grabbed his arm again, further escalating the situation.

The Cannes incident prompted numerous supportive reactions on social media when Hollywood Unlocked posted the exchange.

“Why he grabbing his arm like that! Dang,” one fan questioned.

Another supporter declared, “Whatever he said, yes. We stand with Denzel.”

A third person noted, “Denzel never get mad so you know the photographer had to really do sum to piss him off.”

Another commenter observed, “Unfortunately some of those photographers are very rude to celebrities!! They violate their space, talk rude……etc! That Equalizer character was getting ready to come out of Mr. Denzel!!”

One person simply remarked, “Something always goes down at the Cannes film fest. It would be the one thing I would skip.”

In 2024, Kelly Rowland had her own confrontation with festival staff.

The former Destiny’s Child singer was walking the red carpet in a flowing red gown when she appeared to exchange words with an usher who brushed against her back or stepped on Rowland’s dress while trying to urge her not to stop as she was ascending the stairs to the Auditorium Louis Lumière.

Immediately, Rowland snapped, saying, “Don’t talk to me like that,” a statement that quickly went viral as people painted her as a diva.

This isn’t the first time Washington has checked a paparazzo.

During an appearance at NYC’s Museum of Modern Art last October, he addressed someone in the crowd who shouted, “Show us some love, Denzel.”

The actor responded firmly: “Yo, yo, yo… put this down. You’re talking to a man right now. I heard you. You’re talking about ‘showing love’ and this and that. How about … respect me?”

Washington has also shown his ability to handle difficult situations with poise in the media.

In a resurfaced 2004 interview on “The Parkinson Show,” he gracefully countered the host’s insinuations about his supposed struggles with alcoholism and gang involvement in his youth.

When the interviewer claimed Washington didn’t need to “research” his character’s alcoholic aspects because of personal experience, he responded with surprise: “Me? Right now, as we speak!” He then clarified that while he had been angry after his parents’ divorce, it wasn’t about drinking.

Throughout his decades-long career, the father of four has maintained a reputation for professionalism and respect. These recent incidents serve as a reminder that even the most composed stars have boundaries that shouldn’t be crossed.