‘She’s Starting to Reek of Desperation’: Jennifer Lopez Shares Cyprtic Post as Critics Demand She ‘Stop Posting Pics In Skimpy Clothes’

Superstar Jennifer Lopez found herself at the center of a social media firestorm this past weekend after clapping back at critics who claimed she was seeking attention through her social media presence and revealing outfits.

The Bronx native didn’t hold back, taking to Instagram to defend her right to express herself after rocking a backless dress while hosting the American Music Awards last week. Lopez made it clear she’s not dressing up for anyone’s approval, especially men’s.

Jennifer Lopez doesn’t want people to think she looks good for them. (Photo: Jlo/Instagram.)

On Sunday, she uploaded a 10-slide carousel of images that featured several behind-the-scenes rehearsal shots, candid moments from recent outings, in addition to two poignant quotes.

The first quote read, “Before May ends, Please take time to appreciate yourself for small wins and the battles that you conquered. Keep going, so proud of you.”

Another quote, strategically placed on the last slide, read, “Not every woman that keeps up with her physical presence does it for attention. Some of us just like to look good all the time, for ourselves.”

Once the Daily Mail shared her statement, it sparked a wave of responses from curious readers.

Jennifer Lopez’s statement to her haters about what she does or does not do for attention. (Photo: @JLO/Instagram)

“Someone please take her phone for a day,” one commenter wrote.

Another added, “She should admit that she is in actual fact an attention seeker.”

The criticism didn’t stop there.

One reader wrote, “She’s starting to reek of desperation,” while another snapped, “Whatever! Stop posting pics in skimpy clothes then.”



Perhaps the harshest comment read, “I agree with the quote, however I don’t think for a second it remotely applies to Jennifer. If it did she wouldn’t need to constantly post pictures of a particular nature for the entire world.”

Coming to her defense, one person exclaimed, “Leave her alone. What has she done wrong?”

The controversy followed Lopez’s high-profile appearance at the 51st American Music Awards on May 26, where she hosted and delivered a fiery seven-minute medley performance.

The 55-year-old superstar stunned in a nude rhinestone-embellished catsuit that showed off her signature choreography and dedication to fitness. Throughout the evening, Lopez changed into several form-fitting gowns with dramatic cutouts that drew praise from fans and criticism from detractors.

But it was her third look — a black sequined jumpsuit — that sparked the most chatter online. The low-rise, backless design showcased her toned arms and the curve of her spine, leaving little to the imagination. The moment was widely shared across social media, igniting debate over whether Lopez was pushing the envelope with what some called a “disgusting” look or simply expressing herself as an artist and fashion icon.

While many came to her defense, arguing that Lopez has long championed self-love and body positivity, the backlash underscores that people continue to dislike the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer.

This recent wave of online judgment also arrives at a significant moment in Lopez’s personal life.

She finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck in January, just six months after filing in August 2024.

The couple, famously dubbed “Bennifer 2.0,” rekindled their romance in 2021 and eloped in Las Vegas in 2022. Their reunion, which came nearly two decades after their original engagement, was heavily covered by the media and celebrated by fans.

Since the split, Lopez has spoken candidly about reclaiming her independence and finding peace in solitude.

She reportedly is moving at her own pace, possibly even still staying at the $60 million Beverly Hills mansion the pair lived in when they were married. Whether she is in their home or on one of the biggest stages in the world, Jenny from the Block is trying to establish who she is, independent of what people are thinking about her.

And for those who still question her motives, the message seems clear: she’s not dressing for you.