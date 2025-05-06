‘He Wants to Cut All Ties’: Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Still Living In the Mansion She Once Shared with Ben Affleck as He Jumps Back Into Dating Post-Divorce

Jennifer Lopez bought a new bachelorette pad after finalizing her fourth divorce, from Ben Affleck this year. Yet it is speculated that the actress is unable to part ways with their marital home.

The former couple, who wed in August 2022, purchased the Beverly Hills mansion for $60.8 million in 2023. They divorced in February 2025.

The 38,000-square-foot property boasting 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms was listed for $68 million in August 2024 and remains on the market. Weeks after finalizing their divorce, Lopez purchased a home for $18 million in the Los Angeles area in March. Meanwhile, Affleck closed on his place for $20.5 million in July 2024.

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer recently spurred rumors that she may still be hunkering down in her and Affleck’s love nest. The Daily Mail claims that selfies in a since-deleted Instagram Story showed the Oscar nominee standing in one of the luxury residence’s bathrooms. Would-be sleuths cited details such as crown molding and wall paint.

The observations come as the exes have reached an impasse on how to offload the mansion. “Ben wants to get rid of it because their divorce is over and he wants to cut all ties and have it be done,” US Magazine quoted an unnamed supposed source as saying in late April. “He just wants it over and to sell it. He wants to reduce the price.”

The insider further alleged that “Ben and Jen never felt settled at the house. They rarely have the kids full time, so it felt huge for the two of them.” But Lopez is reluctant to lower the asking price despite devastating L.A. wildfires and rising insurance costs playing a role in the lack of offers on the home.

One speculator wrote, “J Lo is living in the house and he has to pay half of all the expenses, even though he is not even living there. She is a scorned and revengeful bioch.”

A second individual suggested, “Sooo, jlo is sandbagging the sale of the house that she still lives in, that he always thought was excessive, whilst getting to keep her hooks in Ben and his kids. Yeah, sure she thinks that they can get more money in this market. Someone will have to forcibly remove her from that house.”

And a third person remarked, “Calm down JLo does not live in the old home. She moved to her new home over a month ago she even has photos of her kid’s birthday party at the new home.… Nobody wants to keep Ben. JLo has yet to mention his name in a year in any interview and Ben won’t shutup about her.”

“The Accountant 2” actor has reportedly washed his hands of the failed romance with Lopez and may be eyeing a new love interest after months of rumors suggested he wanted to reconcile with first wife, Jennifer Garner. He’s reportedly “not giving up on love.” Independence, strong convictions, and sobriety are said to be key attributes he is seeking.