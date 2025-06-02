‘He Remembers His First Divorce’: Fans Think Jeff Bezos Is ‘Trying to Get Out’ of Lauren Sánchez Engagement as Prenup Rumors Swirl Years After His $38B Divorce to MacKenzie

The chatter of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding being one of, if not the most, extravagant events of the year is heating up. It is widely speculated that the couple is set to exchange vows in Italy sometime this summer, though neither party has confirmed the numerous reports.

But online banter about the guest list and destination are not the only topics of curiosity, so is the pair’s prenuptial agreement. Amazon co-founder Bezos is the world’s third-wealthiest man, with an estimated worth of $220 billion.

Lauren Sanchez (R), fiancee of Jeff Bezos (C) and his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott (L). (Photos by Bruce Glikas/WireImage; (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Sánchez, a former journalist, is estimated to have a net worth of $30 million. The duo has been dating since 2019 — the same year they divorced their respective spouses, MacKenzie Scott and Patrick Whitesell — and became engaged in 2023.

Salacious news headlines about their impending wedding ceremony suggest an agreement to protect the business magnate’s extensive investment portfolio, companies, and real estate likely took months to hash out.

“This type of prenup can be challenging because of the need for complete and total disclosure,” family law specialist and attorney Alphonse Provinziano told Hello! Magazine.

Jeff Bezos new wife loudly went to space for 2 mins and wants to be seen as a hero while his ex wife quietly gives away billions to people right here on earth. pic.twitter.com/k25AprSZtn — M.S (@MalaakSafa) April 17, 2025

Social media users, however, have different theories about the paperwork that delayed Bezos’ alleged desire to wed his longtime partner last summer. One tweet read, “I think he’s trying to get out of that engagement. Look at her.” A second poster on X wrote, “They’re both cheaters so it’s to be expected they’ll both cheat in the future.”

And a third individual remarked, “That’s a no brainer. I bet he remembers his first divorce. If you are going to be a second wife, you should expect it in the times we are in. If you’re really in love, prove it by signing it and staying married. I would have signed a prenup just to stay out of family court!”

Bezos’ settlement to his ex-wife of 25 years and mother of his four kids was a 4 percent stake, or $38.3 billion, in the company she helped him build. He and MacKenzie did not have a prenup in place when they tied the knot.

Many believe that to be the same case with him and Lauren, the latter of whom has three children from previous relationships.

In October 2024, an anonymous source told Daily Mail, “Jeff is so crazy about her that he would get married tomorrow if he could, but I hear that they are still sorting out a prenup. His lawyers won’t let him move ahead without it.”

The former “Good Day LA” host held her bachelorette party in May. Weeks earlier she and an all-women crew hovered miles above Earth in Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket.