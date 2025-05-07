‘I Stand With King Charles’: Piers Morgan Unloads on Prince Harry Calling Him a ‘Treacherous Rat of a Son’ During Explosive Rant About Royal Family Fallout

Piers Morgan remains critical of Prince Harry amid the monarchical spare’s fallout with the British royal family and media.

Harry, 40, on May 3 told the BBC that he “would love a reconciliation” with his relatives after an appeal to have a taxpayer-funded security detail reinstated for himself, his wife Meghan Markle, and their kids Archie and Lilibet during visits to the United Kingdom was denied.

Harry and Markle, 43, were stripped of royal security when they stepped back from their senior duties as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and relocated to North America in 2020. His father, King Charles III, revealed his cancer diagnosis in 2024. The elder’s ailing health is among the reasons his self-exiled son wants to make amends.

Piers Morgan goes off about Prince Harry wanting to repair his relationship with the Royal family after years of tension. (Photos: Piers Uncensored/YouTube; Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Harry has been embroiled in a legal battle over the matter since the separation began five years ago. Morgan loathes the couple and has taken issue with their numerous claims of being ostracized and maligned by the British press and institutions of the monarchy.

A subsequent statement released on behalf of the prince said, “I have been treated as an exception on this issue” and that “the court has decided to defer to this, revealing a sad truth: my hands are tied in seeking legal recourse against the establishment.”

Morgan appeared to take issue with the public message. He retweeted it with, “Prince Harry’s issued a statement to accompany his latest whiny interview whacking his family. I have my own statement for him: ‘Shut up, you pathetic little brat, nobody in Britain has anything but contempt for your despicable treatment of your family.’”

Prince Harry’s issued a statement to accompany his latest whiny interview whacking his family.

I have my own statement for him: ‘Shut up, you pathetic little brat, nobody in Britain has anything but contempt for your despicable treatment of your family.’ https://t.co/fWyGErHLx3 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 2, 2025

An X commenter remarked, “Why are you so mad he is exposing that they withheld standard security for him and this was decided when he married Meghan. Proven in court too.”

A second person wrote, “Our generation owes yours nothing. He’s standing up his family and himself, as he should.” Others more pointedly addressed the veteran TV personality.

For instance, one critic tweeted, “Seems like you are ranting more!” in reference to Piers’ past caustic commentary about the duke and duchess.

Another said, “Morgan needs a life… his fixation on this couple is insane.”

In an exclusive interview with the BBC, Prince Harry tells me he doesn’t see a world where he will bring his wife and children to the UK for now. Says he wants to reconcile with King Charles & the royal family. Watch the full interview on @BBCNews website. #PrinceHarryInterview pic.twitter.com/Q7vHydRDut — Nada Tawfik (@bbcnadatawfik) May 3, 2025

Someone else advised, “Piers that is such a mean statement. Speak for yourself. But many people admire Harry for marrying the life of his life. He is the son of Princess Diana and close to people’s hearts. Be kind, Piers.”

The “Piers Morgan Uncensored” host took a swipe at Harry in a separate tweet that read, “I stand with King Charles against his treacherous rat of a son, Harry. Who’s with me?” In another, he shared the cover of a tabloid with a screenshot from the BBC’s recent interview with Harry.

I stand with King Charles against his treacherous rat of a son, Harry. Who’s with me? pic.twitter.com/iOHGGHYdvS — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 2, 2025

He wrote, “That moment when you realise you’re now a dead-eyed, drug-addled, p–sy-whipped, whiny, entitled, arrogant, hypocritical little twerp loathed by your own family and the public.”

In his statement, Harry revealed his next step regarding the security detail is to write to the U.K. home secretary about his safety concerns.