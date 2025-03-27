‘Play the Victim Card’: Black Woman Meghan Markle Had Moved Away from Prince Harry In Controversial Photo Scandal Speaks Out Amid Charity Shakeup

Days after Prince Harry stepped back from the charity he founded in honor of his mother, the Duke of Sussex is being called out by an executive of the charity.

Harry, 40, established the Sentebale foundation in 2006 alongside Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, 58, to support children and young people in South Africa affected by HIV/AIDS.

Sentebale means “forget me not” in the Sesotho language. Harry and Seeiso launched the organization in honor of their respective late mothers, Princess Diana and Queen Mamohato Bereng Seeiso.

Prince Harry, Prince Seeiso, and their fellow trustees resigned on March 25, claiming his relationship with chairwoman Dr. Sophie Chandauka, was “broke down beyond repair, creating an untenable situation.”

Chandauka is the same woman that the former Meghan Markle instructed not to stand to next her husband during a photo-op last year.

The Zimbabwe-born lawyer suggested the organization was just a “vanity project” for the duke and duchess and hinted at malicious behavior taking place behind the scenes.

“There are people in this world who behave as though they are above the law and mistreat people, and then play the victim card and use the very press they disdain to harm people who have the courage to challenge their conduct,” Chandauka said in a statement to the London Times.

She added, “Well, because beneath all the victim narrative and fiction that has been syndicated to press is the story of a woman who dared to blow the whistle about issues of poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, misogynoir, and the cover-up that ensued. I could be anyone.”

This was not the first time Chandauka made international news for her apparent contentious association with the royal family.

In April 2024, photos and video clips from a Sentebale benefit event at the Grand Champions Polo Club in Wellington, Florida, put Markle, 43, in the hot seat.

Members of Harry’s polo team won the Royal Salute Polo Challenge charity match at the function and joined together to pose for a photo.

At one point, it appeared Markle directed Chandauka and another woman to stand to the left of her and not to Harry’s right side.

The Duke of Sussex and the Principal Chief of Matsieng released a joint statement following their departure from Sentebale. They claimed to be “heartbroken” and “in shock” over the “unthinkable” developments.

“These trustees acted in the best interest of the charity in asking the chair to step down, while keeping the wellbeing of staff in mind. In turn, she sued the charity to remain in this voluntary position, further underscoring the broken relationship,” Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso stated.

Chandauka reported Sentebale’s trustees to the United Kingdom’s Charity Commission and filed papers in a British court to block her removal from the organization. Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso said they plan to share their concerns about Sentebale with the Charity Commission as well.