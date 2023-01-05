‘He Grabbed Me by the Collar…and Knocked Me to the Floor’: Prince Harry Claims Prince William Slammed Him to the Ground After He Called Meghan Markle ‘Difficult’ and ‘Rude’ 

Prince Harry reportedly is detailing a physical confrontation with Prince William in his new autobiography, “Spare” where he alleges being attacked by his older brother over his wife, Meghan Markle.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022. (Photo by Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

According to The Guardian, which claimed to have received an exclusive excerpt from Prince Harry’s book, Prince Harry described this incident taking place in 2019, at his London home.

“He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and knocked me to the floor,” Harry wrote, as reported by The Guardian.

Williams’ actions came right after he reportedly labeled Markle as, “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive.”

Harry withheld this heated argument that quickly turned physical from his wife’s knowledge, however, his brother’s actions, he said, took a toll on him, leading him to turn to a therapist.

It was only so long before Markle noticed bruises on her husband’s back from his reportedly landing on and breaking his dog’s bowl after landing from the hit.

“When Meghan later noticed ‘scrapes and bruises’ on his back, he, therefore, told her of the attack. Harry says she ‘wasn’t that surprised, and wasn’t all that angry… She was terribly sad,’ ” The Guardian wrote.

Per the British daily newspaper, Harry’s title of “Spare” comes from his feeling like a backup piece to his family’s largely placed puzzle.

The website even disclosed what Harry’s father, King Charles, apparently said to his mother, the late Princess Diana, after she had given birth to her second son.

“…On the day of Harry’s birth: ‘Wonderful! Now you’ve given me an heir and a spare – my work is done.’ ”

Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” is scheduled to be released Jan. 10, 2023.

These days, fans also have a chance to tune into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s limited documentary series “Harry & Meghan” on Netflix.

In the series, the married couple of four years candidly discuss its complex journey from the start of their romance all the way to their decision to leave royal life.

The series also takes a deep dive into Markle’s journey as a bi-racial woman, with a black mother and a white father, and how she had to now maneuver her newfound royal life. In the second episode, Markle remembered a time where her darker-skinned mother was mistaken for her nanny.



“I just remember my mom telling me stories about taking me to the grocery store and women going, ‘Whose child is that?’ ”

She continued, “They were like, ‘No ― you must be the nanny; where’s her mom?’ ‘Cause I was really fair-skinned and my mom, darker,” said Markle.