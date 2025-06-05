‘Women Got In Their Feelings’: Halle Berry Slams Critics Like Megyn Kelly Who Complained About Her ‘Bizarre’ Mother’s Day Post with Her Boyfriend

Halle Berry is firing back at critics who slammed her steamy social media post a few weeks ago, delivering an unapologetic defense of her right to celebrate Mother’s Day however she chooses.

The Oscar-winning actress found herself at the center of a heated online debate after sharing an intimate video with her longtime boyfriend Van Hunt that showcased her wellness brand.

What started as a playful Mother’s Day post from Cannes quickly spiraled into controversy that had everyone from conservative commentators to social media trolls weighing in on how mothers should behave on their designated holiday.

Halle Berry appeared on morning television to slam critics who had a problem with her sharing an intimate Mother’s Day post featuring her boyfriend. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

Nearly a month after the initial backlash, the 58-year-old actress appeared as a co-host on Today’s “Jenna & Friends” segment, where she delivered a fiery defense of her right to celebrate motherhood on her own terms.

The video in question showed Berry seemingly topless under the covers with her musician partner, playfully promoting her Let’s Spin Intimacy Gel’s new travel size while joking that she couldn’t show followers how her day was going to end.

The Emmy winner didn’t hold back as she addressed the wave of criticism that followed her post, particularly from those who felt she should have been spending Mother’s Day differently.

“Other women got in their feelings,” the “Jungle Fever” actress shared. “Was it right for her to be in her bed, talking about spinning with her man? Yes!”

Berry added, “And they were saying, ‘Should she be talking about that on Mother’s Day? Shouldn’t she be with her kids somewhere? First of all, it’s not kids’ day; it’s called Mother’s Day. Kids’ Day is every day of the year. Today, that’s my day, and if I wanna be in bed and spin with my man, then that’s what I’m going to do.”

The backlash had been swift and harsh, with critics questioning whether it was appropriate for a mother to post such content on the special day.

Among the most vocal critics was former Fox News host Megyn Kelly, who used her platform to launch a scathing attack on Berry’s behavior.

On “The Megyn Kelly Show,” Kelly called the actress’s actions bizarre and inappropriate, stating, “She looks very bizarre. Who celebrates Mother’s Day by talking about how to lube up their vag, with their boyfriend in bed, from Cannes, France? This is so bizarre.”

Kelly went further, suggesting Berry looked “like she’s on drugs with that weird laughter” and claiming the actress has been on a “downward spiral” with increasingly provocative posts she shares online.

The “Catwoman” star is known for sharing intimate photos of herself wearing very little to the imagination or clothing that appears sheer and see-through.

However, Berry didn’t back down from her stance on women’s empowerment and authenticity.

… sometimes I’m good 😌🐈‍⬛ It’s been 20 years since I had the honor of bringing this iconic character to life. THANK YOU to the fans who have embraced Catwoman (even if it was a little delayed 😂). Patience Phillips is finally getting her due. Meow! pic.twitter.com/lVRnl1CFjp — Halle Berry (@halleberry) July 23, 2024

During her morning show appearance, she emphasized the natural aspect of intimacy and criticized those who found offense in her celebration of love.

“It’s the most natural thing that we do as women, as men, and for people to be offended by that, saying Instagram is a family channel, Yeah, and we should be allowed to talk about this in our families. Yeah, we have sex; it’s the most natural thing we do. Yeah, so what if we’re in a bed? We sleep in beds,” she said.

“People should be OK to celebrate that and not be criticized for talking about love in a time like this, in a world like this today, I’m sorry,” she continued. “We should talk more about loving each other.”

Berry boldly declared, ”Whoever didn’t like it, so what?”

The mother of two children, 17-year-old Nahla and 11-year-old Maceo-Robert, found support from her fans on social media users who rallied to her defense.

When the show posted about Berry’s response on Instagram, supporters flooded the comments with encouragement.

“You go girl. The other ladies may be envious,” one person wrote, while another simply stated, “Jealous haters.”

A third supporter pointed out the hypocrisy of the criticism, writing, “People do the nastiest things on Instagram, she was loving her boo NOT THE SAME.”

Others highlighted the absurdity of criticizing a mother, with one user noting, “Hello, some [of] us wouldn’t be mothers if we didn’t have sex!! So those tripping Get Over It!!”

Still, some critics said, “This is embarrassing” and “You’re gross Halle. Have some class.”

Berry’s unabashed reply leaves no uncertainty about her stance on the criticism, especially regarding her intimate moments with her partner.

As the actress boldly promotes her personal brand, Respin, her romantic life with Hunt, and her own sense of identity, she is effectively silencing her critics with a defiant “so what” attitude. She stands firm in refusing to apologize for living authentically, emphasizing that Mother’s Day is her own to commemorate as she chooses.