‘What Is She Wearing?’: Halle Berry Turns Heads with Pantsless Look as Critics Say She’s ‘Too Old for All This’

Academy Award-winner Halle Berry set the internet ablaze when she stepped onto the 2025 Met Gala blue carpet in a see-through dress that had social media users doing double takes and zooming in on photos.

The 58-year-old actress, who would later become the first Black woman to win an Oscar for Best Actress, broke fashion boundaries in a sheer striped LaQuan Smith dress that left very little to the imagination, especially around her lower half, according to In Style.

Actress Halle Berry shocked fans by wearing a sheer dress with stripes that barely covered her private parts. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

The mermaid-style gown featured strategically placed stripes that barely covered the essentials, accompanied by a black cropped jacket and veil.

Berry completed her daring ensemble with diamond jewelry and an elegant updo, exuding confidence as cameras flashed. The moment marked only her second appearance at the fashion industry’s biggest night, following her debut in 2017.



When the Spiritual World posted photos of Berry from the Met Gala, many people blasted her provocative outfit, calling it inappropriate.

“Now Halle nobody asked for ‘cat woman,'” wrote one social media critic, referencing her infamous 2004 film role.

Another user didn’t hold back, commenting, What the Halle Berry?! What is she wearing?” zeroing in on the revealing nature of the dress that had everyone talking.

This year’s Met Gala celebrated the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” honoring Black Dandyism and menswear designers.

With co-chairs including Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, and A$AP Rocky, the evening was set to highlight Black excellence in fashion.

Berry’s tuxedo-style mid-riff jacket and fascinator were a clear nod to the theme. Still, her interpretation seemed to strike a different chord with viewers who felt her nearly-naked look missed the mark.

I did but you ain’t pick up 🤦🏽‍♂️😂 — Andre Eazy 🍀🇭🇹 (@TheMacNameDre) May 6, 2025

Age became a central topic in the criticism, despite Berry consistently proving that at nearly 60 she maintains a physique that rivals those of women decades younger.

“She too old for all this sorry not sorry,” wrote one commenter, while another said, “WOW, leaving nothing to the imagination. Not classy but I guess it is what it takes to get attention at a certain age?

The criticism continued with another harsh take, asking “No panties at all?” and “She is so very beautiful, I would have expected something more classy, this is more Cher’s style not hers.”

The “Monster’s Ball” star is no stranger to pushing boundaries with her fashion choices.

For her first Met Gala in 2017, she turned heads in a sheer Atelier Versace jumpsuit with a flowing train.

More recently, she celebrated the 20th anniversary of “Catwoman” by posting topless photos on Instagram, strategically covered only by cats.

In 2024, some of the promotional images for her new movie “Never Let Go” featured her with what looked like unshaven armpits, challenging beauty standards.

What many critics fail to recognize is Berry’s intentional approach to aging in the spotlight.

In a refreshingly candid 2021 Harper’s Bazaar interview, she explained her philosophy: “One of the benefits of aging — there are many — but one of them is you just start to not give a f-ck anymore. You just start to not give a f-ck!”

While some see desperation in her revealing outfits, others recognize a woman embracing her sexuality on her own terms. Berry continues to showcase the confidence that made her a sex symbol in the ’90s, refusing to fade into the background or conform to society’s expectations of how women should age.