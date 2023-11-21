Steamy PDA Photo of Halle Berry and Her Boyfriend Van Hunt Has Fans Suspecting Marriage Is on the Way 

Halle Berry is madly in love with her boyfriend, Van Hunt, so much so that fans have issued a warning to the actress about taking another trip down the aisle.

Berry, 57, sent hearts aflutter when she shared a new steamy PDA photo with her 53-year-old beau on Nov. 19. The Academy Award winner wore a crimson fishnet dress as she and Hunt stood chest to chest.

Her arms wrapped around his shoulders and her mouth slightly open, as though prepared to lock lips with her boyfriend, added to the heat that many noticed in the image. The musician is dressed in a black-and-white outfit with a burgundy beret.

New PDA photo of Halle Berry and her boyfriend Van Hunt has fans suspecting marriage is on the way. Photo: Halleberry/Instagram.

She captioned the post, “you are everything I was made to believe was asking too much! @vanhunt.” In the comments, he responded, “idek what to say. gonna find u and kiss u.”

Elsewhere in the comments, fans seemed to have marriage on the brain. One person wrote, “Halle, if you marry him, don’t forget the iron clad prenup. Ok. Happy for you sis.”

She dated model Gabriel Aubry for five years before their split in 2010. The former couple has a daughter named Nahla.

In 2014, the Hollywood star was ordered to pay her ex $16,000 in child support, sparking a decade of legal battles. In May, she successfully had the amount capped at $110,000 a year, but that is just one time that love has cost the “Losing Isaiah” star big bucks.

Halle Berry really losing when it comes to baby daddies.



she gotta pay the 1st white boy $16K/mo in child support for their daughter & now she gotta pay the 2nd white boy $8k/mo in child support + 4.3% of whatever she makes over $2M, AND she gotta cover tuition &medical expenses — OriginalDé (@HeyDeedle) August 24, 2023

Berry and actor Oliver Martinez tied the knot in 2013 but were separated by 2015. They spent eight years fighting over a custody agreement regarding their son, Maceo. In August 2023, she was ordered to pay her ex $8,000 a month.

Another fan wrote, “PLEASE let Van be on the straight and narrow, cause everytime Halle hype them up…they mess up! I want her happy and out those dating streets for good…Halle done her time.”

Berry was also previously married to ex-Atlanta Braves star David Justice from 1993 to 1997 and singer Eric Benet from 2001 to 2005.

When a third user suggested that Hunt has no plans of marrying the star, a fan hit back with, “She’s had terrible marriages. Maybe SHE doesn’t want to get married.”

In 2021, when she appeared on “PEOPLE (The TV Show!),” the “Bruised” director noted that the road to her newfound love was a long one. “Sometimes you have to wait for things in life. I waited patiently—well, maybe not patiently, but I waited,” she said.

Berry and Hunt began dating in 2020. Hunt, a Grammy Award winner, shares a son from a past relationship.