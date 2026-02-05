‘Ick … Looks Like a Doll’: Lauren Sánchez’s Skintight Vintage Look Turns Heads But Fans ‘Can’t Get Past the Mar-a-Lago Face’

Lauren Sánchez rarely has a bad hair or makeup day that’s not heavily criticized online— but to some people, her overall aesthetic is more than questionable.

Sánchez loves to present a polished look when she steps outside of her humble abode to attend a lavish birthday party in Hollywood or for a casual day with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Her style often straddles the line between risqué and cheeky, but it tends to be a hit or miss for fans who can’t get past her alleged cosmetic work.

Lauren Sánchez recently rocked a Mugler minidress that had observers asking whether Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ new bride had any cosmetic enhancements. (Photo: Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

‘What Is in Her Mouth?’: Lauren Sánchez Blasted for Outfit Choice on Son’s First Day at College, and What’s on Her Tongue Has Fans Zooming In

Her makeup artist shared three simple photos of her in a girly, flirty outfit on Feb. 2. Leaning against a wall, Sánchez posed for the camera in a vintage navy blue Mugler minidress from the Spring 1999 collection that featured a gold

She added a pair of black sheer tights, black closed-toe heels, and shiny studded earrings. Her hair was lightly curled and styled in a half up, half down look while her lips and eyeshadow were a blushy pink.

Sánchez’s look was breathtaking to many, but to others, she looked unreal — and not in a good way.

One person wrote ambiguously under the post, “She always looks like a doll,” not explaining whether they meant it as a compliment or shade. Another said she looked liek “Ick. Madonna 2.0 with less talent.”



Another person who was clearly belittling her said, “She has more bondo in her than my 57 chevy.” Bondo is a putty used to make repairs on the bodies of automobiles.

“Is this a joke?” asked a third person. “She looks ridiculous.” A fourth stated, “Sorry, can’t get past the Mar-a-Lago face.”

Another person commented under the MUA’s page, “She’s not human. Plastic.”

Though she has never come clean on whether she has gone under the knife, fans seem convinced that she had based on older pictures of her.

Many believe that she’s gotten some enhancements done on her breasts as they are fuller than an average woman’s. But even in her younger years, she had a sizable chest, which seems to debunk the theory that she got any work done there.

What does seem to be drastically different about her is the bottom portion of her face, in particular her lips. In her younger years, her lips were thinner but nowadays they have a more plump and wider frame. To some people, the bigger lips have altered her face.

She often gets dubbed “Cat Woman” which was the nickname for New York City socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein. Wildenstein was famous under that name due to how her face look after undergoing numerous face lifts. Though Sánchez’s face doesn’t seem nearly as stretched, fans see a comparison between how wide their mouths look.

As the wife of billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Sánchez seems to not be bothered by the comments and continues to wear her skintight and sultry clothing.