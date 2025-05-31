‘You Notice That She Will Not Kiss Him’: Travis Hunter’s Wife Gets More Side-Eyes As Fans Notice Her Dodging His Affection

Against the many warnings of fans, Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter went ahead and tied the knot with his partner Leanna Lenee on Memorial Day weekend.

Since there wasn’t a lot of support for the wedding in the first place from social media fault-finders, it is no surprise that they claim to have noticed some questionable behavior from Lenee in the posted content that’s come from the wedding. In one video from the May 24 event, Hunter and Lenee are about to share their first dance. But as the two reached the dance floor, Lenee was trying to avoid kissing her new husband, the critics claim.

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee’s wedding video goes viral after Lenee appears to dodge his kiss. (Photo: @leannalenee/Instagram)

Online gossip sites reposted the video on various social media platforms, and it begins with Lenee and Hunter running in the building with Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s song “Part II (On The Run)” playing in the background. The couple reached the dance floor and came together with Lenee wrapping her arms around Hunter’s neck. The NFL player put his hands on her waist and appeared to lean forward in her direction as she leaned further back. They continued to sway on the dance floor before the video ended.

Naysayers interpreted Hunter’s lean toward Lenee as his trying to kiss her. The video went viral on May 30 as social media users made accusations that she was trying to dodge the smooch.

It’s not clear who filmed the video originally, but Culture Contagious and other accounts shared it on their TikTok pages.

One fan wrote, “You notice that she will not kiss him.”

Someone else said, “she won’t kiss him and barely looks at him. what kinda love is that on your wedding day. Wow just wow.”

“It’s like he ignores the red flags on purpose lol bruh wanted that kiss so bad lol,” a third said.

Others felt people on the internet were reading too much into the moment and that Hunter, 22, wasn’t even trying to kiss Lenee.

One person under Tasha K’s repost said, “I don’t see what y’all talking about… seem like there was just in the moment, and there was no attempt of kissing.”

A second wrote, “It didn’t appear that he was going in for a kiss to me.”

Lenee, 23, has been on fans’ radar ever since she confronted him on the field at his final regular-season game last December. The critics’ dislike for her exploded later that month when she didn’t initially stand up when he was announced as winner of the Heisman Trophy at the award ceremony in New York.

Unfortunately for her, the moment went viral and caused people to dig further into the past of the couple’s three-year relationship. They found their YouTube page, and in one particular video Lenee confessed to how she was not initially interested in Hunter because he wasn’t her type.

This fueled the speculations that Lenee didn’t genuinely like Hunter at all and instead she was there for his money. As her critics continued to pick at more things they found on Lenee, both she and Hunter deactivated their Instagram accounts. They eventually both returned, but Lenee kept her account private up until recently.

She now has her name changed to “Leanna Hunter” on her Instagram profile and her recent post is photos from her wedding. Since other clips have come out fans are waiting to see if their prediction of a pregnancy is true. Leanna appeared to have a small bump in her belly area at the wedding. Neither she nor Hunter have confirmed if any of the baby gossip is true yet.