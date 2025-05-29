‘Letting Her Son Get Played’: Travis Hunter’s Mom Turns Off Comments After Flood of Hate Messages Over Her Son’s Marriage to Longtime Girlfriend

Future NFL player Travis Hunter, 22, tied the knot with his high school sweetheart, Leanna De La Fuentee (aka Leanna Lenee), on May 24. The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner’s mother has been celebrating the nuptials on social media.

Hunter’s mom, Ferrante Edmonds, shared several posts featuring her son’s wedding on her Instagram page. She even uploaded a behind-the-scenes video of herself getting prepared for the event.

“Had an amazing time at my son’s wedding! Congratulations to you both! I LOVE YOU!” Edmonds wrote as her Instagram caption.

She uploaded two additional recap videos from Hunter and Lenee’s wedding ceremony. Unlike her pre-wedding Instagram posts, the comment section has been turned off, likely to block the noise and criticism of her son’s decisions.

Hunter has faced widespread scrutiny about his relationship with Lenee, 23, for months. In particular, Lenee was slammed online for overshadowing the success of his last college game as well as not standing up in support of Travis winning the Heisman Trophy last December.

Despite establishing their romantic connection as teenagers, Lenee faced accusations of being a “gold digger” who was looking to take financial advantage of the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Hunter defended the Kennesaw State graduate from internet trolls.

“Go find a life. Stop worrying about what I’ve got going on. I know what I got. My girl’s been with me for five years,” Hunter voiced to critics in April. “Y’all are just now starting to talk about me and just now starting to be with me.”

Some observers questioned Edmonds’ support for her son’s decision to exchange vows with Lenee. There have even been debates about the way she publicly backs Hunter as compared to Regina Jackson, the mother of Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.

During an appearance on “The Pivot Podcast” this month, Jackson spoke about being ridiculed for feeling the need to protect Daniels, 24, from women hoping to prey on her son, who signed a $37.75 million NFL contract.

“What’s wrong with what she’s saying versus how y’all acted over Travis Hunter? Also, I think Jayden Daniels has enough autonomy to say how involved he wants his mom to be in his life,” an X user tweeted in response to the critical reactions to Jackson shielding Daniels.

Similarly, someone on X expressed, “Travis Hunter needs a mom like Jayden Daniels, lol, because his business decisions are shaky [as f–k], lol.” A third sarcastically asked, “Travis Hunter putting everything in his mom’s name, over or under?”

“I sure hope Travis Hunter has already bought his mom a beautiful house that cost much more than this ugly truck, cuz I would disown him if he hadn’t,” one person declared, referring to the two-way football star surprising his new spouse with a six-figure vehicle on their wedding day.

In March 2024, Hunter bought his mother a five-bedroom home in Savannah, Georgia, and documented the moment he presented Edmonds with the keys to the residence in a vlog shared on his personal YouTube page.

Lenee apparently played a big role in helping Travis buy his mother’s new house, which is close to that of Leanna’s parents in Savannah. The Jacksonville Jaguars rookie acknowledged his then-fiancée “did everything” in preparations for the home reveal.

In addition to setting up his solo YouTube channel in May 2015, Hunter also started a couple’s YouTube channel with his now-wife in May 2022. They have not published new content on the platform since Leanna’s “Wedding Dress Shopping” vlog from August 2024.

There appears to be a close familial bond between Lenee, Hunter, and Edmonds. However, one message presented on Edmonds’ Instagram page just four days before her daughter-in-law’s lavish wedding at The Barn at Faith Farms in Tennessee led to speculation about her true feelings.

“You have to deal with your trauma, or it will consume you. It will make you bitter! It will make you angry! It will cloud your judgment! Forgive and let go and let God heal you and set you free,” Edmonds expressed on May 20.