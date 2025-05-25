‘He Looks Totally Disgusted’: Lauren Sánchez Steals the Show In ‘Cheap Mermaid’ Dress, But Fans Can’t Get Over Jeff Bezos’ Facial Expression In New Photos

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez have become one of the most talked-about couples in the world. The billionaire and his fiancée are making headlines in Cannes, France.

According to the Daily Mail, Bezos and Sánchez attended the amfAR Gala at the Cannes Film Festival on May 22. Photographers captured snapshots of them inside the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

Sánchez, 55, showed up at the amfAR Gala in a strapless blue and silver gown that showcased her bust. Bezos, 61, wore a traditional black tuxedo with a bowtie.

Other celebrities were also seen partying at the fundraiser. Supermodel Heidi Klum posed for photos with Sánchez and Bezos. R&B songstress Ciara performed at the star-studded event as well.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez. (Photo: Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Once images from the gala hit the internet, most observers focused on Sánchez’s buxom outfit. Bezos was also targeted for the almost expressionless look on his face in many of the pictures.

“Bezos looks as if he’s in a deep state of shock, having second thoughts?” wrote one Daily Mail reader. Another said, “He looks at her like he’s disgusted and she’s such a try hard. So weird.”

A third commenter blasted Sánchez’s gown, saying, “Looks like a cheap mermaid.” A fourth expressed, “Lauren looks vulgar and disgusting. She needs to find a dress that fits properly.”

“Bezos looks bored, and the space cadet looks both jealous and desperate. Frankly, I can’t imagine a more boring party to be at – it looks tacky and full of odious people,” someone voiced.

Sánchez was not the only person to face scrutiny for her choice of clothing at the amfAR Gala on Thursday. Klum, the former host of the “Project Runway” fashion reality television series, caught flak for her black strapless mesh dress.

“Heidi Klum’s dress is truly awful! Jeff Bezos’ face in picture #6 is saying a lot as his ‘love’ kisses him – he looks totally disgusted,” an opinionated commenter seethed.

That person added, “There are a lot of very badly dressed women at this event, but Heidi wins first prize for tacky. I predict Lauren is going to fall out of her dress at some event soon.”

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez at the #amfARGalaCannes. pic.twitter.com/1lrZWES59X — Variety (@Variety) May 22, 2025

Sánchez’s trip to Europe also included her being spotted in a leopard-print bathing suit on Bezos’ $500 million superyacht, Koru, which has been seen docked in Cannes as the couple enjoys their trip to the south of France.

Photos of Sánchez and Bezos from their rendezvous on the ocean went viral when the Amazon and Blue Origin founder was snapped kissing, groping, and spanking his wife-to-be aboard his high-priced vessel.

Sánchez also traveled to France to accept the Global Gift Foundation’s Global Gift Women Empowerment Award for “The Fly Who Flew to Space” author’s commitment to climate and social justice.

In addition, the veteran media personality celebrated her upcoming nuptials by having a bachelorette party in Paris with famous friends such as Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Katy Perry, and Eva Longoria.

Reports claimed Bezos and friends dined at the Ten con Ten restaurant in Madrid’s Salamanca neighborhood on May 17 for his bachelor party. The group then supposedly hit the Gunilla Club later that night.

Bezos proposed to Sánchez with a $2.5 million diamond ring on his Koru yacht in May 2023 during a vacation in Europe. They are reportedly set to wed in an opulent ceremony in June in Venice, Italy.

“When he opened the box, I think I blacked out a bit,” Sánchez recalled to Vogue in 2023 about her now-fiancé’s proposal. She also told the fashion and lifestyle magazine, “I am looking forward to being Mrs. Bezos.”

Sánchez has spent the last six months crisscrossing the globe with headline-grabbing outings in St. Barts and New York. The former news anchor even made it to space in April 2025 as part of the all-female Blue Origin flight. That voyage from Earth received polarizing reactions from the general public.