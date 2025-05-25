‘The Entire Internet Tried to Warn Him’: Travis Hunter’s Lavish Wedding Gift for Wife Leanna Has Fans Saying He’ll Learn the Hard Way as Pregnancy Rumors Swirl

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee have officially said “I do,” but their fairy tale wedding has sparked more than just congratulations from fans online.

The Jacksonville Jaguars rookie and his new bride exchanged vows on Saturday, May 24, at The Barn at Faith Farms, a luxury wedding venue in Tennessee, marking the culmination of a love story that has captivated and divided social media for over a year.

Travis Hunter ties the knot with longtime girlfriend, Leanna Lenee, who fans believe is pregnant according to their wedding photos. (Photo: @leannalenee/Instagram)

The 22-year-old NFL star pulled out all the stops for his 23-year-old bride, presenting her with a jaw-dropping wedding gift, a Black matte Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 Brabus 800, a six-figure luxury vehicle that she unwrapped in front of their wedding party.

The over the top gesture was captured on video and shared across social media platforms, where fans sent further warning. “You can’t feel sorry what’s to come going forward… The entire internet tried to warn him,” said one person while another said, “Congrats to her for securing the bag & congrats to him for the life LESSON.”

Fans in the comments also immediately began speculating about something else they noticed in the footage, suggesting that Lenee appeared to be expecting the couple’s first child.

One person bluntly asked, “Is she pregnant?” in the comments section of the Shade Room’s post.

On X, someone wrote, “Yo I’m trippin I thought this was a gender reveal so I was looking at the white balloons thinking they’re pregnant with a non binary baby.”

😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨 that’s a mf gift right there boy — #DeeBoy (@ThatBoiDWill) May 24, 2025

“This n—ga had a hell if a year first round draft pick, graduation, wedding, and look like a baby on the way,” said another observer. “This man has everything he wants in life I pray God keep showing out for him. And I hope the wife turns out to be everything he think a she is.”

A fourth person said, “Prenup? Where’s Deion? Lord take the wheel! Father, they know not what they do…”

The pregnancy speculation added another layer to an already complex narrative surrounding the couple’s relationship.

Despite months of public scrutiny and criticism directed at Lenee, supporters rallied behind the newlyweds.

“She secured the bag. How can we be mad when a hustler hustles they way out the hood for not only them but they family as well. If he happy let him rock. Time will tell not ppl,” another fan commented, defending Lenee against ongoing criticism about her intentions and motivations.

Hunter and Lenee’s wedding celebration featured elegant touches that reflected the couple’s style and commitment to each other.

According to People, Lenee wore two custom-made dresses designed by New York’s Justin Alexander, perfectly complementing the event’s sophisticated black and white theme.

Her sister Alina served as maid of honor, while the bridal party included her other sister Elisha, her sister-in-law Gabby, Hunter’s sister Ashley, and four close friends. Hunter’s best man was his friend Fella, with his brother Trayvis, cousin TJ, and several of Lenee’s relatives serving as groomsmen.

The evening concluded with fireworks and the couple’s first dance to Alicia Keys’ “If I Ain’t Got You.”

The romantic atmosphere seemed to silence critics, at least temporarily.

The couple have been together since 2022. The wedding celebration came just one month after they walked the red carpet together at the 2025 NFL draft, where Hunter was selected as the second overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Before that momentous event, Lenee had shown her support by gifting Hunter a Rolex and bracelet to celebrate the new chapter in his football career.

Hunter and Lenee’s relationship has weathered significant public criticism throughout their journey to the altar. The couple, who have been together since Hunter’s high school days in Georgia, maintained their bond as he transferred from Jackson State to Colorado and eventually declared for the NFL draft.

They announced their engagement in February 2024, with Lenee accepting a $100,000 engagement ring and captioning their announcement photos with “A million times, yes.”

Their relationship faces ongoing scrutiny after fans pointed to incidents like their on-field tiff at Hunter’s last college game, Lenee’s delayed reaction to his Heisman win, her early admission of not being attracted to him, and questionable social media posts.

Both briefly deactivated their Instagram accounts amid the backlash, though the former Colorado Buffaloes star returned after guidance from coach Deion Sanders. Lenee’s account went private and only recently became public again, though she hasn’t posted in months. Recent pregnancy rumors have renewed debate about the timing of the young athlete’s major life events.

With Hunter’s first NFL contract projected to be worth about $46 million, the couple’s future appears financially secure regardless of public opinion.

As they begin their married life together, fans continue to watch their journey unfold, some with skepticism and others with genuine support for the young couple navigating love, fame, and potentially parenthood in the public eye.