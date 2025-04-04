‘They Still Together?’: Fans Say Travis Hunter ‘Won’t Learn’ After Younger Brother Pulled Into Outrage Over His Fiancee

Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and his fiancée, Leanna Lenee are apparently still headed to the altar despite facing intense online scrutiny.

The 20-something creators of the “Travis and Leanna” YouTube channel were recently seen together at a sporting event in support of Travis’ younger brother, Trayvis Hunter.

College football star Travis Hunter appears to still be going strong in his relationship with his fiancée, Leanna Lenee. (Photo: db3_tip/Instagram)

Trayvis, a sophomore at Effingham County High School in Georgia, plays in Cam Newton’s 7-on-7 OT7 Football League, which features some of the nation’s top high school players.

His big brother joined the 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player to serve as a coach for Trayvis’ C1N football team.

The college football star and Leanna Lenee appeared in Dallas, according to a clip posted by Overtime on TikTok. The couple greeted Travis’ little brother on the football field and presented him with a red rose.

For many TikTok users, the Hunter’s linkup with Cam was overshadowed by Leanna’s appearance at the location.

“He’s still with her,” one person wrote. Another wondered, “Wait, they still together?” A third commenter declared, “He won’t learn.”

In addition, someone posted, “The internet thought Travis was gonna leave his [fiancée] cause they said so? Be serious.”

Meanwhile, others were distracted by his Reese’s-themed pants, writing, “I’m more concerned why he got on pajamas in the middle of the day.”

After dating for two years, Travis and Leanna announced their engagement in February 2024. They planned to marry on May 24 in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The current University of Colorado Boulder junior spoke about his upcoming nuptials with his Buffaloes football teammate Shedeur Sanders on the “2Legendary” podcast.

“[Leanna] wanted to have a good venue [with] enough [space] for everybody to come,” Travis explained on their decision to wed in Tennessee.

In an August 2024-dated YouTube video, Leanna shared the process of shopping for a wedding dress as part of her “wedding series” vlogs.

Leanna and Travis’ journey to matrimony has been marred with significant criticism aimed at the 2022 graduate of Kennesaw State University.

The heat directed at Leanna hit a fever pitch following their on-field confrontation during his game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in December 2024. She seemingly gave him the cold shoulder when he went in for a celebration hug and kiss after the win.

Later that month during the Heisman Trophy ceremony, Travis won the prestigious honor with Leanna and his mother, Ferrante Edmonds, sitting in the audience.

Leanna’s decision not to immediately stand up to hug her fiancé led to accusations that she was disrespectful and unsupportive.

“When his name was called, I instantly was going to get up,” Lenee said about the incident. “If you watch the video, his mom didn’t get up, so I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I don’t get up, I just sit here.’”

She also added, “As soon as I seen Travis get up, then I thought it was appropriate to stand up, greet him, congratulate him.”

Additionally, Leanna was called out for appearing to be visibly annoyed at Travis taking pictures with fans. She can be heard in a video telling the NFL draft pick, “I’ll just sit here then” as he posed for photos.

Leanna’s public actions led to online critics accusing her of attempting to take advantage of the future NFL star. However, Travis came to her defense on a Twitch livestream in December.

“Go find a life. Stop worrying about what I’ve got going on. I know what I got. My girl’s been with me for five years,” Hunter fired back at Leanna’s detractors. “Y’all are just now starting to talk about me and just now starting to be with me.”

Leanna eventually left Instagram due to constant harassment from trolls. Travis temporarily deactivated his Instagram page, too, before returning to the app. The pair has not published new content on their joint YouTube account since August 2024.