‘Best He’s Looked In a While‘: Fans Suspect Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Have Called It Quits After He Debuts Second New Look In Weeks During Solo Outing

NFL player Travis Kelce, 35, presented a brand-new image while photographed in New York City. This time, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end adopted a preppy aesthetic.

Kelce was spotted on the streets of New York on May 1 rocking a white sweater, white jeans, and white sneakers with aviator sunglasses. In a second photo, he can be seen leaning against a vintage Chevrolet Chevelle SS automobile. He completed the look by sporting a slicked-back hairstyle and a trimmed full beard.

Travis Kelce debuts second new look as fans speculate about his relationship with Taylor Swift. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

According to the Daily Mail, Kelce was filming a commercial in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood near the apartment of his famous girlfriend, music superstar Taylor Swift. The British tabloid suspects that Kelce and Swift could show up to the star-studded 2025 Met Gala on May 5.

Instagram users had plenty to say about Travis Kelce’s yuppie garb during his New York outing, with the 10-time NFL Pro Bowler receiving a mix of praise and criticism for his surprising style shift.

“Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. This bowl cut, tennis club sweater look doesn’t do it for me personally,” one individual stated in People’s Instagram comment section. A second wrote, “Who??? Didn’t recognize him at all!”

Many were in disbelief it was him, claiming they preferred Kelce’s “rugged look better than this.

Swift, 35, was also mentioned multiple times on the social networking platform. One person referred to Kelce’s fresh look as “Travis (Taylor’s Version),” referencing the Grammy Award winner’s re-recorded “Taylor’s Version” editions of her album catalog.

“Taylor introduced him to the [‘Folklore’] era in the middle of spring,” wrote a second Swift devotee about Kelce. The singer-songwriter dropped her double platinum-certified “Folklore” studio LP in July 2020.

Two others said, “Haven’t seen Taylor lately,” and “I don’t think him and taylor are together anymore.”

In April 2025, members of the Swifties fan base credited the “Shake It Off” hitmaker for Kelce’s previous unexpected image transformation that he debuted at the 2025 8AM Golf Invitational.

While there is no confirmation that Swift is behind her boyfriend’s shifting wardrobe, observers took notice of his brown cardigan, gold chain, clear glasses, and Tribeca hat at the Wynn Las Vegas event.

Kelce and Swift’s relationship became public in 2023. Professional football watchers witnessed Swift becoming the center of attention at the Chiefs’ home games when she showed up at Arrowhead Stadium to watch Kelce play.

The 2024 NFL season also saw a spotlight placed on the romantic partners for months. Swift’s constant presence during games led to Super Bowl LIX attendees booing her at the championship game in February 2025. Kansas City lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I’m just there to support Travis,” Swift explained to Time in a December 2023 cover story for the news magazine. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

Despite the televised NFL appearances, Swift and Kelce have mostly maintained a low profile. They reportedly vacationed together at the Lone Mountain Ranch in Montana in April 2025 and were guests at model Gigi Hadid’s 30th birthday party in New York City that same month.

An unnamed supposed source told Us Weekly in April that Swift and Kelce are attempting to live a “normal life” following the fuss surrounding the Super Bowl ordeal. Swift also recently ended her Eras Tour in December 2024 after putting on 149 shows around the world.

“Taylor and Travis are doing great, and they’re still very much together and in love. They’re just taking a break from the public eye,” the insider revealed. A separate purported source added, “Taylor and Travis have learned that so much attention on their relationship is not the best thing.”

Meanwhile, Kelce remains in the public limelight as the host of his “New Heights” podcast alongside his brother, retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. Their latest episode premiered on April 30.

Kelce confirmed he will be returning to the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2025 season. Page Six claimed Swift played a role in his decision to remain in the NFL because she “wanted him to go out on a high note.”