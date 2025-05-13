‘This Man Used to Work for Diddy, So Who Knows What He’s Seen’: Cassie’s Husband and Former Trainer Seen Visibly Upset After Leaving Diddy’s Trial Amid Graphic Allegations About Their Past

The steely look on Alex Fine’s face told a story of its own as the husband of R&B singer Cassie Ventura exited a Manhattan courthouse Monday afternoon.

The day’s proceedings had been filled with disturbing testimony against hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, including graphic descriptions of Fine’s wife, having sex with a witness named Daniel Phillip when she was the music mogul’s girlfriend.

As The New York Times reported, Phillip described himself on the witness stand as a male revue impresario who was paid multiple times to have sex with Ventura as Combs watched the encounters.

Alex Fine, husband of Cassie, was visibly upset when he left day one of Diddy’s trial after hearing shocking claims about his wife and her ex. (Photos by @Cassie/Instagram; Dave Benett/Getty Images for TAO Group Hospitality)

Inside the courtroom, the New York Post reports, prosecutors had laid out other claims about Combs’ behavior, detailing accusations related to his infamous “freak-offs” and other alleged abuses.

Jurors also were shown the infamous surveillance footage from 2016 capturing Combs violently attacking Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel hallway. Ventura was not in the courtroom on Monday, as her testimony got pushed back at least one more day as defense lawyers cross-examined prosecution witnesses.

Dressed in all black with dark sunglasses shielding his eyes, the celebrity fitness trainer made his way through a sea of reporters, his demeanor reflecting the gravity of what had unfolded inside the courtroom.

The Shade Room captured Fine walking through the crowd as he made his way to a black vehicle, documenting a moment that quickly resonated with followers across social media platforms.

The image of the 32-year-old celebrity trainer, whose wife is now eight months pregnant with their third child, sparked immediate reactions online.

“I know he is PISSED,” wrote one commenter on the Instagram page, while another expressed sympathy — “SMH can’t imagine hearing the things he heard. God bless” — even as Monday’s reports said nothing about Fine being in the courtroom to overhear the testimony.

Some speculated about Fine’s motivations, with one quipping, “Alex the one said sue him babe so we can be rich.”

Others referenced that he, too, had a relationship with Diddy, “He was the Personal Trainer so I’m sure he was no stranger to witnessing the horrible things that went on.”

Another added, “I’m glad that he’s supporting her instead of judging her for her past like the rest of world is.”

A fourth stated, “Now this is the story we need to hear! This man used to work for Diddy, so who knows what he’s seen. And you know Diddy didn’t just let him walk off with Cassie. The threats this man must’ve endured.”

On Monday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson recounted graphic details from an alleged “freak off,” during which a man urinated in Ventura’s mouth — an act that reportedly left her “feeling like she was choking.”

Phillip testified that he was paid up to $6,000 per encounter to have sex with Ventura — sometimes under Combs’ direction or while he watched, according to People. He said he initially met Ventura while hired to perform at a bachelorette party at Manhattan’s Gramercy Park Hotel.

The “Me + U” singer allegedly requested a baby oil massage upon his arrival — while Combs sat nearby, wearing a white robe, baseball cap, and a bandana covering his face.

According to the Phillip, Ventura once asked him to urinate on her, but when he didn’t do it correctly, both she and Combs allegedly corrected him.

Combs, who has pleaded not guilty, is facing federal charges including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting individuals to engage in prostitution under a September 2024 indictment.

These allegations follow Ventura’s November 2023 lawsuit against Combs, which claimed more than a decade of abuse, rape, sex trafficking, and coercive control beginning when she was just 19 years old and signed to his label.

Though the lawsuit was settled just one day after filing, it sparked renewed scrutiny of Combs’ behavior and emboldened other accusers to come forward.

According to The Jasmine Brand, Fine’s commitment to domestic violence awareness extended beyond courtroom support when he completed an extraordinary 50-mile charity run from Compton to Malibu in 2019, supporting Haven Domestic Violence Shelter in Michigan as well as the Compton Cowboys Youth Program. He and his running mate raised over $50K via GoFundMe.

“They were kind enough to provide help and support to my mama and I’m giving back by running an Ultra Marathon (50 miles) in honor to raise awareness for Domestic Violence Victims,” Cassie’s husband wrote on the site. “I named the charity run “Almost Home” because it highlights the promise that the women and children are almost home to a loving and safe environment.”

After crossing the finish line, Fine expressed gratitude for his wife’s support, saying she was “just the person I needed with me the whole time.”

“Men who hit women aren’t men. Men who enable it and protect those people aren’t men,” Fine wrote on Instagram in May 2024, making his stance on domestic violence crystal clear.

The statement reflected his ongoing advocacy against abuse, a position that takes on deeper significance in light of the current trial.

Fine’s presence at the trial represents a full-circle moment in a story that began years ago when he was actually employed as Combs’ personal trainer.

He met Ventura during training sessions at the gym, eventually developing a relationship that blossomed after her 2018 breakup with Combs. The couple went public with their relationship in December 2018 and married the following year as they started to create their family.

In 2021, Ventura reflected on gaining “clarity” and control over her life after leaving both Bad Boy Records and her relationship with Diddy. Her romance with Fine provided stability and a chance to embrace independence, motherhood, and career on her own terms.

The trial continues amid heightened tension between the parties.

In 2022, Diddy released a song he admitted was about Cassie, prompting Fine to post a message calling out toxic masculinity.

When video evidence of the 2016 hotel assault surfaced, Diddy offered what many considered an insufficient explanation, describing it as a “dark moment” in their relationship without taking full accountability.

As Ventura prepares to testify this week, the support of her husband stands in stark contrast to the allegations of control and abuse that characterized her previous relationship.

Their journey from trainer and client to husband and wife expecting their third child represents not just a personal triumph but also serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of breaking cycles of abuse and finding healthy, supportive partnerships.

Cassie is expected to take the witness stand today, May 13 to share her testimony.